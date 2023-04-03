Former United strikers Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole to visit Singapore for April 30 live screening

Former Manchester United strikers Dwight Yorke (left) and Andy Cole will be in Singapore as part of a three-week celebration of Manchester United fandom.

SINGAPORE – Manchester United’s legendary strike partners Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole are heading to Singapore as part of the club’s international fan event #ILOVEUNITED.

The event will be a three-week celebration of Manchester United fandom in Singapore, featuring locally tailored content across club channels, including a special edition of the UTD Podcast.

The Podcast will tell the story of the passion for United in Singapore, featuring first-team star Diogo Dalot alongside local fans, club ambassador Dwight Yorke and local radio host Justin Ang, a Red Devils fan for 30 years.

The campaign culminates with the live screening of United’s home EPL match against Aston Villa on April 30 at Southside Sentosa. Yorke and Cole will be on location to meet fans throughout the evening and share stories of their time at the club.

Fans will enjoy the full Manchester United matchday experience in the build-up to kick-off and get to participate in giveaways, photo opportunities, football challenges and interactive games, before a one-hour pre-match show. Attendees will also be featured in a special edition of MUTV’s Matchday Live.

Fans can apply online for free tickets at www.manutd.com/iloveunitedsingapore by April 19. Successful applicants by ballot will be notified via email by April 19.

Victoria Timpson, Manchester United’s chief executive officer for alliances and partnerships, said: “We are delighted to have chosen Singapore as the next destination to host #ILOVEUNITED and for the very first time, to be able to bring this incredible event to the country’s loyal and passionate United fans.

“Following events in India and LA we look forward to bringing the excitement of a live fan event to our valued supporters in Singapore.”