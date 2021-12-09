Klopp filled with pride at perfect record

Liverpool became the first English club to win all six Champions League group games after beating AC Milan 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), a feat that left manager Juergen Klopp "filled with pride".

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi cancelled out Fikayo Tomori's first-half opener and ensured Liverpool qualified for the knockout stages with a maximum 18 points.

"Honestly, I don't feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen. But tonight fills me with a lot of pride," Klopp said.

"It's not a prize (winning all six) and you win something.

"I'd have taken each points tally to go to the next round but 18 is the best, so we take that as well."

Klopp made eight changes to the starting line-up and the German said he saw "so many good football things" against Milan.

"With that many changes... the boys have to then be confident enough to show how good they are," he added.

Milan came into the match with a chance of making the last 16, but ended up bottom of Group B with four points, one behind Porto and three adrift of second-placed Atletico.

Said coach Stefano Pioli: "We knew this group was incredibly difficult, and so was tonight's match, but unfortunately, we were unable to keep a high enough tempo and we made too many mistakes, which at this level are costly.

"There are regrets, because I think we deserved more, especially against Atletico Madrid and Porto at home. Having said that, it can happen at this level for such an inexperienced squad."