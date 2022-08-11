Lion City Sailors part ways with coach Kim Do-hoon after headbutt suspension

Kim Do-hoon was handed a three-match suspension and $2,000 fine for violent conduct in a SPL game on July 24.

Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Lion City Sailors made the shock announcement on Thursday (Aug 11) that they have reached a "mutual agreement" to part ways with head coach Kim Do-hoon.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Kim was handed a three-match suspension and $2,000 fine for violent conduct in a SPL game on July 24.

He had headbutted Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin near the end of the match, which led to further incidents between the two after the full-time whistle.

Mustafic was also handed a three-match suspension, as well as a $3,000 fine. The punishments would bar the duo from the teams' dressing rooms and benches for their next three SPL games.

Sources told The Straits Times that the club held a staff meeting on Thursday afternoon to consider Kim's position, before arriving at their decision.

In a 66-word media statement, the Sailors said: "Lion City Sailors and head coach Kim Do-hoon have reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

"We thank him for his service, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours."

The club added that their academy technical director Luka Lalic will lead the first team in the interim, including its next SPL fixture against bottom side the Young Lions on Saturday.

Former South Korea striker Kim was the second coach to helm the Sailors full-time since they became Singapore's first privatised football club in Feb 2020. Australian Aurelio Vidmar had been coach then, and left in April 2021.

Kim, who had won the 2017 Korean FA Cup and 2020 Asian Champions League with Ulsan Hyundai, was appointed in June 2021 and steered the Sailors to the SPL title last season.