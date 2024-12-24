Heart condition forces Adam Swandi to hang up his boots at age 28

Adam Swandi in a game against Hougang in May.

Lion City Sailors midfielder Adam Swandi is retiring from professional football at the age of 28 due to a medical condition affecting his heart.

Adam was substituted at half-time during the Sailors’ Singapore Premier League clash with Tanjong Pagar United in September after feeling unwell.

Subsequent tests revealed that he has cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. It can lead to serious heart conditions and symptoms of heart failure in severe cases.

The condition puts Adam at an extremely high risk of a potentially fatal cardiac event if he continues playing competitive football.

“I’ve had big ambitions and dreams in football, and I think I’ve achieved most of them," said Adam, who has played in the national team.

"I’m very thankful for the career I’ve had and deeply grateful to the Sailors for supporting me every step of the way.

“Having seen what happened to players like Christian Eriksen, it’s surreal to think that something like this could happen to me.

"I’m acutely aware of how lucky I am to still be alive."

Adam first shot to fame in the 2011 Lion City Cup, where he captained the Singapore Under-15s to victory over Newcastle and Juventus, leading the team to a third-place finish.

In 2013, he earned a two-year contract with French Ligue 2 side FC Metz, where he represented their Under-19 team.

Adam returned to Singapore in 2015 and played for the Young Lions for two seasons before making history as the first Singaporean to sign for Albirex Niigata (S).

Adam was part of the inaugural batch of players when the Lion City Sailors were formed in 2020. He made 93 appearances for the Sailors, securing the 2021 SPL title, the 2023 Singapore Cup and two Community Shield trophies.

Sailors head coach Aleksandar Ranković said: “While we’re saddened to see Adam step away from the game as a player, his health and family must always come first. Adam is not just a footballer; he’s also a father and a husband.

“I’d like to thank him for being an ever-reliable player and the kind of character everyone loves having in the dressing room. We look forward to supporting him as he embarks on the next chapter of his journey.”