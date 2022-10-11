 Lionel Messi to headline tribute to Diego Maradona on Nov 14, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Messi, as well as several other stars, confirmed their presence for the third edition of the "match for peace". PHOTO: AFP
Oct 11, 2022 09:46 pm

ROME - Lionel Messi will headline a star-studded line-up for a 'match for peace' in tribute to fellow Argentinian great Diego Maradona on Nov 14 in Rome, organisers announced on Monday.

In addition to Messi, former Brazilian star Ronaldinho, Italian World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon and Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho confirmed their presence in a video published by the WePlayForPeace platform for the third edition of the "match for peace" organised by a Foundation created by Pope Francis.

The video was uploaded on Oct 10, to signify 10/10, in tribute to the No. 10 jersey worn by Maradona during his career. His nickname was 'el ultimo Diez' (the last 10).

Former World Cup winner Maradona died aged 60 of heart failure in November 2020.

The match will take place on Nov 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, less than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar. - AFP

