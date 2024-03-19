 Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies

Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 21, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo
Mar 19, 2024 10:06 am

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is out of this month's friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country's FA (AFA) said on Monday.

The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League win against Nashville.

"Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the U.S. due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville," the AFA said on its official X account.

Messi is the latest absence for Lionel Scaloni's side following injuries to AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

Argentina will face El Salvador on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before playing Costa Rica four days later at the Los Angeles Coliseum. – REUTERS

Six match shirts worn by Argentina's Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, are displayed during a press preview ahead of their auction at Sotheby's in New York City, U.S., November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File photo
Football

Messi's shirts from World Cup triumph fetch $7.8 million

Related Stories

Taylor Swift fans in Argentina camp at stadium for 5 months for front-row seat

Messi to lead Argentina in opening World Cup qualifiers

Swiss Airline crew members land themselves in trouble for taking photos on plane’s wing

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ARGENTINALionel messiMARCOS