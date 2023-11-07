Marcus Rashford wants end to ‘malicious rumours’ over Manchester United future

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford attends a training session in Manchester on the eve of the team's Champions League Group A football match away against FC Copenhagen.

LONDON - Marcus Rashford has pleaded for an end to “malicious” gossip about his future at Manchester United after he missed the weekend win at Fulham due to an injury.

The England forward was forced to apologise to United boss Erik ten Hag after attending a nightclub party following the embarrassing 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City on Oct 29.

Ten Hag said Rashford’s behaviour was unacceptable but added that the under-performing 26-year-old was “very motivated to put things right”.

Rashford was missing at Craven Cottage due to injury after taking a “heavy knock” in training. He returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen.

He featured as a substitute in last week’s 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United, three days after their humiliation by City.

“Please STOP spreading malicious rumours,” Rashford posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to The United Stand account, a club fan channel.

The United Stand had promoted their latest online show by asking: “Rashford’s future in doubt? WE’RE LIVE!”

Rashford scored 30 goals across all competitions last season but has registered just once in the current campaign as United have struggled badly.

The club are eighth in the Premier League table after five defeats in their first 11 games and face a battle to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

Club legend Paul Scholes isn’t very confident about their chances in the Champions League, where they have just three points from three matches and sit third in Group A, six points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.

Scholes told TNT Sports that the Red Devils “in big trouble”.

He added: “I always say in the Champions League, win your home games and try and get a draw or a win in an away game and you usually qualify.

“The Galatasaray game is a big regret. You should never lose to a team like that at home. The way United were playing, confidence was low – it wasn’t a big surprise.

“They were very lucky at home against Copenhagen, they didn’t play very well at all. They have half a chance of qualifying.

“It’s so hard going to Copenhagen, these European away games are tough. If they make it a hostile atmosphere, you have to worry about the frailty of Manchester United – they could really crumble under that pressure.” - AFP