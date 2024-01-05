Mbappe waives ‘tens of millions’ of euros to ease PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrating after winning the Trophee des Champions against Toulouse on Jan 3.

PARIS – France striker Kylian Mbappe has turned his back on “several tens of millions” of euros in a bid to ease a possible move away from Paris Saint-Germain, a source involved in the negotiations told AFP on Jan 4.

In an agreement he reached with the club last summer, the source claims Mbappe waived bonuses amounting to around €70 million ($101.8 million), covering the club financially in the event of his likely departure when his contract expires in June.

Mbappe has been free to sign a pre-contract agreement since the transfer window opened on Jan 1.

French daily Le Parisien cites an €80 million “loyalty” bonus that he should have received last September, and other bonuses taking the total to €100 million.

These figures, however, were denied by the source close to the negotiations.

“With the agreement I reached with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s peace of mind for the challenges to come – that’s the most important thing,” Mbappe said on Jan 3 after PSG’s victory in the Champions Trophy.

The agreement means PSG will be covered if Mbappe, who said he has not yet made a decision on his future, leaves without a transfer fee.

According to Le Parisien, the contract he signed in 2022 secured Mbappe a salary of €72 million per year, a signing bonus of €150 million and a loyalty bonus which rose from €70 million in year one to €90 million in year three.

By staying in Paris until June, without extending his contract beyond that, Mbappe could have secured a payment of more than €200 million.

With no transfer fee involved, he would likely be compensated by a healthy signing-on fee for any club he might join in the summer.

When contacted by AFP, there was no immediate reaction from Mbappe’s entourage while PSG has declined to comment.

The Athletic reported last week that Real are set to make another approach for Mbappe.

But, considering how their previous pursuit went, they have established a mid-January deadline for the Frenchman to make his decision.

Marca has said that Real will make contact with Mbappe this week, with fellow Madrid-based daily AS saying Real have sent a pre-contract offer to him on Jan 1. – AFP