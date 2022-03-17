More football fans to be allowed into SPL matches

The number of permitted spectators at Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches will be increased from its current limit, the Football Association of Singapore announced on Thursday (March 17).

From last August, SPL matches could admit up to 1,000 spectators, who had to be fully vaccinated. This limit will now be capped at 50 per cent of each venue's capacity, in accordance with guidelines announced by Sport Singapore (SportSG) on March 13 as the government streamlined safe management measures.

This means that the Jalan Besar Stadium, which is the current home of the defending champions Lion City Sailors and developmental squad Young Lions, can host up to 3,000 fans while Geylang International and Tampines Rovers' Our Tampines Hub can allow 2,500.

The Jurong East Stadium, which is shared by Albirex Niigata and Tanjong Pagar United, Hougang United's Hougang Stadium and Balestier Khalsa's Toa Payoh Stadium will each be allowed to host 1,500 fans.

This will take effect from Friday (March 18), when the Sailors face Albirex at Jurong East while Tampines host Hougang at Our Tampines Hub.

While social distancing will no longer be required, mask-wearing will continue to be mandatory at all times and spectators are required to be fully vaccinated in order to gain entry.

Children aged 12 years old and below, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to be accompanied with a fully-vaccinated adult in order to gain entry.

Each of the eight SPL clubs will undertake all ticketing operations for their respective home matches and fans are advised to check with the respective home clubs for specific ticketing details.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the capacity limit for the SPL matches has been slowly increased by the FAS.

SPL matches were played behind closed doors from May 8 last year due to restrictions implemented by the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force as infections spiked in Singapore.

In April, up to 250 fans were then allowed to enter match venues. In July, this number was briefly reduced to 100 fans due to a spike in coronavirus cases before it was raised to 500 spectators from Aug 13.

It was then further increased to 1,000 from Aug 19 before this recent hike.