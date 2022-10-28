'No plans' for Prince William to go to Qatar World Cup

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales and President of England's Football Association, visiting England's national football centre at St. George's Park to mark its 10th anniversary as the home of English football on Oct 5. He is reportedly not set to visit Qatar to watch the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup.

LONDON - There are no plans for Prince William to go to Qatar to watch the World Cup next month, a source said on Friday, as the Gulf state faces intense scrutiny of its rights record.

A source close to the prince told AFP that “there are currently no plans for him to go”, citing “diary commitments”.

British media had reported that the prince had been expected to attend matches as he is president of England’s governing Football Association, although the source did not confirm this.

The Sun tabloid quoted friends of William as saying he might attend if England got to the final, but only as part of a government delegation.

The FA declined to respond to an AFP request for comment.

William also holds the royal title Prince of Wales, and the Welsh team will join England in Qatar for their first World Cup finals since 1958.

The captain of the England team, Harry Kane, will wear armbands with rainbow colours and the message “One Love” in an anti-discrimination campaign during the World Cup. Several other captains of leading European football nations will do the same.

British foreign minister James Cleverly has been accused of “shockingly tone-deaf” comments after telling LGBTQ fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar to respect local laws and cultures.

British activist Peter Tatchell said he hopes team captains at this year’s World Cup in Qatar will follow the example set by Australia and reaffirm the rights of LGBTs, women and migrant workers during the tournament.

Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some players have raised concerns for fans travelling for the event, especially LGBT individuals and women.

Organisers of the World Cup, which starts on Nov 20 and is the first in a Middle Eastern nation, say everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome, while also warning against public displays of affection.

On Thursday, Australia’s national team spoke out against Qatar’s record.

“Australian football stars are leading the way. They have set the gold standard,” Tatchell, who was stopped by Qatari police on Tuesday for a one-man protest outside the national museum of the Gulf Arab state, told the BBC.

“I hope that every other national team will follow their lead and that all team captains will devote 30 seconds of every post-match news conference to affirm their commitment to the rights of LGBTs, women and migrant workers.

“That would be a fantastic, brilliant thing to do and I know it would be so appreciated by Qatari people, who are often privately and secretly hoping for a more democratic and human rights respecting government.”

Human Rights Watch on Monday said security forces in Qatar arbitrarily arrested and abused LGBT Qataris as recently as last month.

But a Qatari official said those allegations were false.

World Cup organisers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Qatar has also faced criticism over the treatment of foreign workers on major infrastructure projects for the World Cup. - AFP, REUTERS