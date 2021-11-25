Pochettino shuns talk of Man United job

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has side-stepped any discussion of the vacant Manchester United job and said that his only focus was with his current club.

British media have linked the former Tottenham Hotspur boss with the Old Trafford hot seat after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last Sunday.

While acknowledging the short-term nature of modern football, the Argentinian said ahead of this morning's (Singapore time) Champions League Group A game away to Manchester City that his only focus was PSG.

"We're in a business where rumours are always there but these things cannot distract you. We're focused on giving 100 per cent for our club, I'm so happy at PSG and we're focused on getting the best result we can tomorrow," he told a news conference.

"We can't talk about that (Man United), out of respect towards my club. What another club is doing in this moment is not my business, I'm not going to make the mistake of talking as everything I say will be misunderstood."

PSG, who are 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, made a huge investment in their squad last summer, signing Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, among other top international players and Pochettino said now was not the time to leave this project.

"I was a PSG player, I love the club and the fans and it's a fantastic time to be here. We're fighting for the league, fighting to qualify in the Champions League, we need to focus on that, that's my priority and my responsibility," he said.