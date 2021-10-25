Real Madrid win season’s first El Clasico

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the season in front of 86,422 fans at the Nou Camp this morning (Singapore time) after a sensational strike from defender David Alaba and a late goal from Lucas Vazquez gave Los Blancos three points.

Barcelona dominated the first half but Real were lethal on the counter-attack, taking the lead when Alaba started a flowing move with a tackle and finished it at the other end with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman brought on Philippe Coutinho at half-time while strikers Sergio Aguero and Luuk de Jong were also thrown on in the second half as they searched for an equaliser.

BARCELONA REAL MADRID 1 2 (Sergio Aguero 90+7) (David Alaba 32, Lucas Vazquez 90+3)

With seven minutes of injury time added on, Real doubled their lead when Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a shot from Marco Asensio from another counter-attack, but Vazquez pounced on the rebound to score.

Barca got a goal back in the 97th minute when Sergino Dest crossed to Aguero in the six-yard box for the Argentinian to open his account for the Spanish side with a tap-in.