Real Madrid win season’s first El Clasico
Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the season in front of 86,422 fans at the Nou Camp this morning (Singapore time) after a sensational strike from defender David Alaba and a late goal from Lucas Vazquez gave Los Blancos three points.
Barcelona dominated the first half but Real were lethal on the counter-attack, taking the lead when Alaba started a flowing move with a tackle and finished it at the other end with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box.
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman brought on Philippe Coutinho at half-time while strikers Sergio Aguero and Luuk de Jong were also thrown on in the second half as they searched for an equaliser.
|BARCELONA
|REAL MADRID
|1
|2
|(Sergio Aguero 90+7)
|(David Alaba 32, Lucas Vazquez 90+3)
With seven minutes of injury time added on, Real doubled their lead when Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a shot from Marco Asensio from another counter-attack, but Vazquez pounced on the rebound to score.
Barca got a goal back in the 97th minute when Sergino Dest crossed to Aguero in the six-yard box for the Argentinian to open his account for the Spanish side with a tap-in.
But it proved to be a consolation goal as Real moved provisionally top of La Liga with 20 points. Real Sociedad could reclaim top spot if they avoid defeat by Atletico Madrid this morning. Barcelona are in eighth place. - REUTERS
