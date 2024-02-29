 Ronaldo suspended for one match obscene gesture, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Ronaldo suspended for one match obscene gesture

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one game and fined for an obscene gesture.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 29, 2024 09:03 am

RIYADH – Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Feb 28.

After the final whistle on Feb 25, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals (S$3,600) to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of the complaint filing fees.

The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal.

In April last year, the 39-year-old Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0. – REUTERS

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating after scoring their first goal against Al Shabab.
Ronaldo slammed for appearing to make obscene gesture

