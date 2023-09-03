 Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal in Al-Nassr win, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal in Al-Nassr win

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al-Nassr v Al-Taawoun - Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 18, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo
Sep 03, 2023 11:34 am

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr won 5-1 at Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in his last three games and claimed two assists as Al Nassr recorded a third straight league victory. Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet.

"Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let’s go @AlNassrFC.. 850 career goals and still counting!” the 38-year-old Ronaldo posted on social media.

After Al Nassr lost their first two league games this term, last season's runners-up, who have scored 14 goals in their last three games, are now just four points off leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo is the league's top scorer this season with six goals, one ahead of former Liverpool forward Mane. - REUTERS

