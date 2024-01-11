 Sven-Goran Eriksson has a year to live in cancer battle, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Sven-Goran Eriksson has a year to live in cancer battle

Sven-Goran Eriksson has a year to live in cancer battle
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 19, 2023 Former Lazio coach Sven-Goran Eriksson pictured before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/ File photo
Jan 11, 2024 04:51 pm

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has said he has been diagnosed with cancer and has a year to live in a "best-case scenario".

The 75-year-old led England through the World Cup finals in 2002 and 2006, losing in the quarter-finals on both occasions. He also coached teams like Benfica, Roma and Manchester City in a glittering managerial career that spanned four decades.

In February last year, Eriksson stepped down from his role at Swedish club Karlstad due to "health issues".

"Everyone can see that I have a disease that’s not good, and everyone supposes that it's cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible," Eriksson said in an appearance on Swedish Radio P1.

"I know that in the best case it's about a year, in the worst case even less. Or in the best case I suppose even longer. I don't think the doctors I have can be totally sure, they can't put a day on it," Eriksson said.

"It's better not to think about it. You have to trick your brain. I could go around thinking about that all the time and sit at home and be miserable and think I'm unlucky and so on." – REUTERS

Six match shirts worn by Argentina's Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, are displayed during a press preview ahead of their auction at Sotheby's in New York City, U.S., November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File photo
Football

Messi's shirts from World Cup triumph fetch $7.8 million

Related Stories

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland vying for Best Fifa Men’s Player award

Singapore and two other Asian cities to jointly host 2024 Swimming World Cup

Geoff Hurst, David Beckham lead wave of tributes to Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

World Cupradiomanchester city