Sven-Goran Eriksson has a year to live in cancer battle

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has said he has been diagnosed with cancer and has a year to live in a "best-case scenario".

The 75-year-old led England through the World Cup finals in 2002 and 2006, losing in the quarter-finals on both occasions. He also coached teams like Benfica, Roma and Manchester City in a glittering managerial career that spanned four decades.

In February last year, Eriksson stepped down from his role at Swedish club Karlstad due to "health issues".

"Everyone can see that I have a disease that’s not good, and everyone supposes that it's cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible," Eriksson said in an appearance on Swedish Radio P1.

"I know that in the best case it's about a year, in the worst case even less. Or in the best case I suppose even longer. I don't think the doctors I have can be totally sure, they can't put a day on it," Eriksson said.

"It's better not to think about it. You have to trick your brain. I could go around thinking about that all the time and sit at home and be miserable and think I'm unlucky and so on." – REUTERS