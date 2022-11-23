 World Cup: Asia produces another upset as Japan beat Germany, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

World Cup: Asia produces another upset as Japan beat Germany

World Cup: Asia produces another upset as Japan beat Germany
Japan's midfielder Ritsu Doan (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 23, 2022 11:33 pm

DOHA – A day after Saudi Arabia beat two-time world champions Argentina 2-1 at Qatar 2022, fellow Asians Japan upset four-time former World Cup winners Germany by the same score in their Group E opener at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Just like Argentina, Germany had the better of the first half and created several chances, and just like La Albiceleste, they took a 1-0 lead into the break via a penalty, converted by Ilkay Gundogan.

But the Samurai Blue fought back late on with two goals in eight minutes as Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes. Both attackers ply their trade in Germany for Freiburg and Bochum respectively.

Croatia's midfielder Lovro Majer (left) is challenged by Morocco's defender Romain Ghanem Saiss during the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Nov 23, 2022.
Football

Stuttering Croatia held by Morocco in goal-less stalemate

Related Stories

World Cup: Son is fit for opener with Uruguay

World Cup: Maskless Qatar 2022 scenes spark anger in China

World Cup: England captain Kane to have scan on right ankle

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

World Cup 2022GermanyJapan