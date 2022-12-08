World Cup: Brazil hoping to dance past Croatia into semis

Brazil's Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar show off their dance moves after scoring against South Korea.

DOHA – Brazil coach Tite, like his players, will never stop dancing, and they have good reason to do so at this World Cup in Qatar.

They head into Friday’s quarter-final against Croatia brimming with confidence after talisman Neymar’s return from injury inspired a performance laced with swagger and arrogance in the last 16.

Their 4-1 victory against South Korea, which featured goals by Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta as well as a Neymar penalty, sent out an ominous message to their rivals.

The football, for 45 minutes at least, was free-flowing and full of joy, the players celebrating their goals by showing off their dance moves and even getting Tite, their 61-year-old coach, to join in.

But their extravagant dance moves have divided opinion and Vinicius insisted on Wednesday that it was an expression of happiness that was part of Brazilian culture, rather than the team disrespecting their opponents.

Speaking ahead of the Croatia clash on Thursday, Tite reiterated that his players just wanted to enjoy themselves on the pitch.

“I’m not going to comment on those who don’t know the history, the culture and the way of life of Brazil,” he said.

“I respect the culture and my way of being... Many children will also dance because it is the Brazilian culture, a culture that will not look down on anyone. It is our way of being.

“It is also a connection with young people. I am 61 years old, but I have that connection with players who could be my grandchildren. If I have to dance, I will dance. But I have to rehearse more, I know, my neck is so stiff, my arm doesn’t work.”

So thrilling were the Selecao against the Koreans that their performance drew comparisons in some quarters with the very best and most entertaining Brazil sides, from the 1970 team of Pele to the 1982 vintage led by Socrates.

Yet it was just one game, and it came after the five-time champions scored just three goals in three group matches and also lost to Cameroon, their first defeat in the opening round at a World Cup since 1998.

Brazil will surely settle for a simple victory without the exhibition football when they take on 2018 runners-up Croatia at Education City Stadium, mindful of results at recent World Cups.

Since they won their fifth title in 2002, Brazil have gone out each time to European opponents, including a 7-1 humiliation at the hands of Germany on home soil in 2014 and a defeat by Belgium four years ago in Russia.

“There is technical quality at the individual level, and also collective technical quality, resilience and persistence,” added Tite of Croatia.

“We recognise the strengths of the rival, but we focus on our game. Then whoever is better can advance.”

Neymar returned to the starting line-up for the last 16 after suffering an ankle injury in the opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, while the return of Danilo at left-back was almost significant.

Tite has lost another full-back, Alex Telles, for the rest of the tournament but another, Alex Sandro, is training again and hopes to be back. If that is the case then Danilo will switch over to right-back.

Croatia made it to the final four years ago after being taken to extra time in three consecutive matches and they required an extra half hour as well as penalties to get the better of Japan in the last 16 on Monday.

The fear now is that this game might be a step too far for Zlatko Dalic’s resilient side, who have much the same spine as 2018 and are still led by the 37-year-old Luka Modric.

But the Croats believe they can compete despite Brazil being the “favourites”.

“I believe Brazil are the fastest and best team in this World Cup,” said Dalic on Thursday.

“They are very versatile but on the other hand when they lose the ball they have problems so we’ll try to take this into account.”

Modric added: “We have proven our mental strength and consistency in extra time and penalty shoot-out if it comes that. Our last match gave us confidence that we can do it again. We have prepared for everything.” - AFP, REUTERS