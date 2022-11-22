 World Cup: Fifa rejects Belgium's away shirts due to word 'Love', Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

World Cup: Fifa rejects Belgium's away shirts due to word 'Love'

World Cup: Fifa rejects Belgium's away shirts due to word 'Love'
Belgium’s warm-up shirt was also rejected by Fifa because of its references to Tomorrowland.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nov 22, 2022 10:37 am

DOHA – Fifa has rejected the Belgium soccer team’s away strip because of the word “Love” in the collar, a spokesperson for the Red Devils said on Monday.

The design of the shirt, which includes a rainbow-coloured trim, was inspired by the fireworks of Belgian’s famous music festival Tomorrowland and stands for diversity, equality and inclusivity.

However, Belgium spokesperson Stefan Van Loock said Fifa was rejecting the shirt not because of the colours, which are typically linked to LGBTQ+, but because of the commercial link to Tomorrowland.

The festival’s logo is incorporated in the “o” of “Love”.

Belgium’s warm-up shirt was also rejected by Fifa because of its references to Tomorrowland, he said.

Fifa is allowing Belgium to play with the away shirts if the word “Love” on the etiquette is taped over but Van Loock said the Red Devils will play the first three games in their main red shirt regardless.

Netherlands' defender Virgil van Dijk heads the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands on Nov 21, 2022.
Football

World Cup: Dutch 'must do better' despite beating Senegal

Related Stories

World Cup: Wales unlucky not to win, says Bale after late penalty snatches US draw

World Cup: Dutch stage winning return to World Cup with 2-0 victory over Senegal

World Cup: 'I feel very good,' says Messi ahead of probable last tournament

The away shirts are a new design and were introduced in September. Since then, Belgium played in them in several Uefa Nations League games.

The rejection comes after Fifa threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

The Belgian Football Association said earlier on Monday that its captain Eden Hazard will not play wearing the armband. - REUTERS

More On This Topic
Fifa World Cup 2022: Track every match in Qatar
World Cup: European teams abandon plan to wear ‘OneLove’ armband

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

World Cup 2022BELGIUMFootball