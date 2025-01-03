Jan 4 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) PARENTAL GUIDANCE really quickened up smartly to win a good race on debut. He should have a good winning chance again.

(5) BLACK CHEETAH sprinted away from the field in good fashion on debut. Strong claims.

(7) ORBIT fought hard to win on Dec 7. He looks to be way above average and must be respected.

(1) CLAIR DE LUNE moved up well on debut to run a great second behind Orbit at Kenilworth. Watch her closely.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) CORK BAY ran a lovely race out of the maidens behind Arctic Wizard last time. He must be respected in this.

(4) KELP FOREST quickened up smartly to win a super race on Dec 11. He will be low flying late.

(13) TENANGO tried hard in his last start behind Elusive Winter. Should fight out the finish again.

(6) TOUGH TERRAIN comes with a powerful finish late. He could be some decent value in this wide-open race.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(5) MEU CAPITANO is much better than his last run in the Grade 2 Cape Merchants. Watch him closely at a decent price.

(10) LION RAMPART won very well last time over 1,000m. He will be right there in the finish again.

(4) KAIBOY ran on strongly to win going away at the line in his last start. Nice each-way chance.

(8) ZIYASHA won a super race last time. He will give them all something to think about.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) ASIYE PHAMBILI finished like a rocket to win a great race on Dec 7. Runner-up in this race in 2024. Can go one better this time.

(8) GIMMIE’S COUNTESS will love the drop in trip to 1,200m. She will be flying late with some luck.

(3) BAVARIAN BEAUTY has changed stables and resumes after 168 days. At her best, she will trouble a field like this quite easily.

(5) SYMPHONY IN WHITE has run some great races against smart three-year-old fillies. Must be respected back in trip.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) RASCALLION should tighten up after fighting hard to win the Grade 3 Cape Mile (1,600m) first-up. He will be competitive again.

(5) MAGIC VERSE powered away from the field to win by five lengths last start. This is stronger, but he must be respected.

(4) OTTO LUYKEN ran much better last time when dropping in trip to 1,800m. Watch him closely from a good draw at a good price.

(7) FUTURE SWING caught the eye late behind The Futurist on Dec 14. Top jockey Oisin Murphy has been booked to ride.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(8) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM won the Summer Bowl with absolute ease on Nov 23. Step-up in trip to is not a problem. Will be hard to beat.

(3) SAARTJIE was very disappointing in the Grade 3 Victress Stakes behind Rainbow Lorikeet. If she can bounce back to her best form, she will be a major threat.

(7) RED PALACE has moved yards. She is better than her last start behind Double Grand Slam.

(1) RAINBOW LORIKEET has been in tremendous form. From a good draw, she will have a nice each-way chance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) ORIENTAL CHARM won the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes on Dec 7. From a good draw, he will have a good winning chance again.

(5) ONE STRIPE showed his class when winning the Grade 1 Cape Guineas on Dec 14 at Kenilworth. He is packed with ability and is one of the leading lights.

(13) SNOW PILOT likes to race freely up front. If he can beat bad barrier, he will be hard to catch.

(8) SEE IT AGAIN is super consistent at this level. With the right run, he could trouble them all.

Race 8 (2,500m)

(7) DAIMYO won the Listed Woolavington Stakes on Nov 9. No weight on his back again. Will be very hard to peg back.

(6) LOVE IS A ROSE flew late for second behind Holding Thumbs last time. She stays really well, and she is very consistent.

(11) HOLDING THUMBS has matured into a lovely staying type, he will be hitting the line hard late.

(4) NAVY STRENGTH enjoyed the step-up in trip in his last start. He should remain competitive.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(15) GARRIX will need all the luck in the world from a poor draw. He has a big reputation. If he can overcome the wide barrier, he will be hard to beat.

(9) OLIVER is much better over 1,400m. Will be stalking the speed and then work into the race late.

(2) O’TENIKWA ran a great race in a Grade 1 last time. He is a smart gelding that will be given every chance from a good draw, include him into all bets.

(5) BIG UNIT is consistent, he really enjoys the 1,400m. He will be doing some good work late.