World Cup without booze makes for 'different' atmosphere

An Australia suporter holds a non-alcoholic beer as he waits for the start of the World Cup Group D match.

DOHA – World Cup fans in Qatar say the atmosphere is different without alcohol – but they are divided over whether that is good or not.

Some say the absence of booze in stadiums and its limited availability elsewhere in the Arab nation has detracted from the atmosphere inside and outside stadiums.

Others say it has made no difference or even improved it, making it more family-friendly and less aggressive, and want it replicated at future World Cups. Some female fans also said it has led to a safer experience at the tournament.

The sale of alcohol at World Cup stadiums in Qatar was banned two days before the tournament in a policy U-turn, although it is available at fan zones and most international hotels.

“It has brought some positivity to the World Cup,” said Ghana fan Assenso Ata Peter.

“The conduct of the supporters has been so very good, so nice because they are not drinking alcohol.

“If we continue with this, the tournament can continue to be successful every time.”

Mike and Luke, in Qatar to watch Australia’s surprise run into the knockout stage, were clutching water and soft drinks as they caught the game between South Korea and Portugal at Education City Stadium.

“It’s hard, it’s hard (without alcohol), it definitely takes the edge off the atmosphere, it’s not as... it’s different,” said Luke, 39.

“It’s more like a family atmosphere as opposed to a party atmosphere – you’ve got families, kids, they’re the ones that are doing the cheering,” added 36-year-old Mike.

Kang Yong-ki, who was at the same game, said no alcohol was allowed at matches at home so he could live without it.

“I suspect some of the atmosphere would be higher (more intense) if alcohol existed but generally it’s not very different with alcohol or not,” said the 45-year-old from Seoul.

“But of course it’s good for families,” he added.

England fans have long been associated with alcohol-fuelled disorder and the final of the European Championship at Wembley in the summer of 2021 between the home side and Italy was marred by hooliganism.

There was heavy drinking, and also drug-taking, among some England supporters.

Kevin Fulcher and Kevin Hall, who have travelled across the globe to watch England, said they had no problem with the lack of alcohol.

“I think in some ways, when people have had a drink, the edges can get a bit blurred and it might create issues among football fans,” said Hall, 63.

“Whereas if you’re sober, you’re less inclined to have confrontation. We’ve not seen any confrontation whatsoever.”

Fulcher added: “You see families, kids, I’ve seen babies in stadiums.”

For some female fans, the safety reasons were precisely why they would prefer an alcohol-free tournament.

“I was expecting a very dangerous place for women. I didn’t think I was going to be safe here... from coming here that’s not been the case, as a travelling female fan I can say that I have felt very safe,” England fan Ellie Molloson said.

Molloson said that her father had been so concerned that he accompanied her to Qatar to ensure that she would be safe, but it turned out his services as a chaperone were not needed.

The 19-year-old, like many others, said that the lack of alcohol had contributed to a less bawdy atmosphere around the games.

“I do like a lot of banter, I love a good atmosphere, you don’t really get so much of that here, It’s very very different, but with that it’s much more pleasant, much more family-friendly... but you do not have quite the same atmosphere as you would in England.”

Emma Smith, another England fan, added: “It’s quite a good atmosphere still, even though there’s no drink... Everyone’s getting on with it and everyone’s happy.”

Has the 33-year-old from Sheffield felt safe in Qatar?

“Yeah definitely, definitely – because there’s no alcohol involved, it feels really safe,” she said. - AFP, REUTERS