Sentosa Golf Club is 'World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility'

Sentosa Golf Club also received recognition as "Sustainability Champion of the Year" at the Britcham 22nd Annual Business Awards.

Sentosa Golf Club captured the prestigious title of "World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility" for the second consecutive year at the 2021 World Golf Awards in Dubai on Oct 29.

This latest accolade comes shortly after the club received recognition as "Sustainability Champion of the Year" at the Britcham 22nd Annual Business Awards (British Chamber of Commerce Singapore), further crediting their highly successful initiatives over the past 12 months to support golf’s battle against climate change.

Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong was also named "Singapore’s Best Golf Course" at the World Golf Awards, with the course recently ranked No. 1 on Golf Digest’s "Best Courses in Every Country" list.

This is the third year in a row that the club has collected a "world’s best" award at the World Golf Awards, having been named "World’s Best Golf Club" in 2019.

It has been another standout year in the sustainability field, where the club pledged to become the world’s first carbon neutral golf club by 2022, through various initiatives to actively manage and reduce its carbon, water and waste footprint including the deployment of energy efficient buggies, innovative irrigation and agronomy technologies, and supporting offsite carbon sequestration through certified high-quality offsets from contributions from golf rounds.

The club’s sustainability plans are aligned with the recently announced Sustainable Sentosa strategic roadmap.

The club is part of the Sentosa Carbon Neutral Network, a business alliance committed to achieving Sentosa Island’s dual goals of carbon neutrality by 2030 and becoming a globally recognised, certified sustainable tourism destination.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Dubai, Sentosa Golf Club general manager, Andrew Johnston, said: “To be recognised as the ‘World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility’ for the second successive year, as well as ‘Sustainability Champion of the Year’ at the Britcham 22nd Annual Business Awards, is an outstanding achievement.

"Receiving recognition for our hard work to improve and pioneer new sustainable initiatives over the last 12 months is also hugely satisfying.

“Sentosa will take great pride and satisfaction in winning these awards. However, our focus will remain on continuing the excellent work that has been carried out over the last three years and to continue to lead the industry in tackling this critical issue.”

Sentosa Golf Club’s awards success is firmly backed by the strength of its team, who under the leadership and guidance of Johnston, deliver state-of-the-art championship courses in tournament-ready conditions, 365 days of the year.

He masterminded an extensive renovation last year to the Serapong Course, maintaining its pristine quality playing standards and elevating the course to a new level on the world stage.

For the club's efforts, it has also been named second runner-up in the 2021 Healthy Land Stewardship Award at the GCSAA Environmental leaders in the Golf Awards.

As part of the club’s ongoing Game On campaign, five new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were installed earlier this year as part of Porsche Destination Charging.

This initiative is a global charging network introduced at premium lifestyle destinations, with Sentosa being the first golf club in Singapore and the South-east Asia region to join the programme.

In July 2020, Sentosa became the first golf club in the world to sign the United Nations’ Sports for Climate Action Initiative to help set the sports industry and their communities on a path to achieving the global climate goals established by world leaders at the Paris Agreement in 2016.