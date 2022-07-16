 Badminton: Loh Kean Yew falls short in Singapore Open semi-final, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew falls short in Singapore Open semi-final

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew hits a return against Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting at the Singapore Open on July 16, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
David Lee
Jul 16, 2022 09:18 pm

World champion Loh Kean Yew's bid to become the first local men's singles player to win the Singapore Badminton Open since 1962 ended in the semi-finals on Saturday (July 16).

The world No. 9 was beaten 21-17, 21-14 by Indonesia's sixth-ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in 37 minutes at the Indoor Stadium.

Ginting, the Tokyo 2020 men's singles bronze medallist, will meet Japan's world No. 43 Kodai Naraoka in Sunday's final.

Naraoka had outlasted China's 26th-ranked Zhao Junpeng 21-18, 25-23 in the earlier last-four encounter, prevailing in 50 minutes.

He is aiming to win his first title on the BWF World Tour.

