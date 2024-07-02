 Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie died of cardiac arrest, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie died of cardiac arrest

Zhang Zhijie, 17, died on June 20 after collapsing during a match at the Asian Junior Championship in Yogyakarta.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
JAKARTA – Indonesia's badminton association (PBSI) said 17-year-old Chinese player Zhang Zhijie died as a result of cardiac arrest after he collapsed during a match on June 30.

Zhang was competing at the Asian Junior Championship in Yogyakarta when he collapsed on court.

He received medical attention at the scene and was then rushed to hospital in Yogyakarta before being pronounced dead, state news agency Antara quoted PBSI spokesperson Broto Happy as saying on July 1.

"The conclusions of the examination and treatment of the victim from two hospitals show the same results, the victim experienced sudden cardiac arrest," Broto added.

Zhang had no pulse when he arrived at the first hospital, Broto said. He was treated for around three hours before being taken to the second hospital, which pronounced him dead at 11:20 p.m.

Zhang's family will come to Yogyakarta to take his body, Broto said.

"Badminton Asia mourns the loss of a young star," said Badminton Asia's Facebook post.
China's badminton association has told state-backed China Newsweek that they were in communication with the Indonesian side about concerns over whether Zhang had received timely medical attention. – REUTERS

