Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie, 17, dies after collapsing during match

"Badminton Asia mourns the loss of a young star," said Badminton Asia's Facebook post.PHOTO: BADMINTON ASIA/FACEBOOK
Maximilian Oh for The Straits Times
Jul 01, 2024 09:48 pm

China’s Zhang Zhijie, 17, died on June 30 after collapsing during a badminton tournament in Indonesia.

The incident occurred when he was competing against Japan’s Kazuma Kawano in the team event of the June 28–July 2 Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta.

In a video uploaded by Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, Zhang was seen preparing for a serve from Kawano at 11-11 before suddenly collapsing onto the court.

Medical officials then attended to the young player.

Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said in a joint statement on July 1 that Zhang was taken to an ambulance in less than two minutes and sent to a hospital, where he died at 11.20pm on June 30.

“Badminton Asia, PBSI and the organising committee are immensely saddened and expressed their deepest condolences to Zhang’s parents, family and Chinese Badminton Association (CBA),” the statement added.

“The world of badminton has lost a talented player.”

The CBA added in a statement: “The Chinese Badminton Association is deeply saddened by the unfortunate death of Zhang Zhijie and expresses its deepest condolences and condolences to his family.

“At present, the local hospital has not yet determined the cause of death.”

Zhang was part of China’s national youth badminton team and in March won the Dutch Junior International in the Netherlands.

A minute of silence was held for Zhang ahead of the July 1 matches at the championships, and members of the Chinese team wore black armbands as a tribute to their teammate.

