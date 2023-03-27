'Family Sevens' promises more than just world-class rugby

It ain’t just about rugby.

In addition to the action on the field, featuring the best that rugby has to offer, this year’s men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series on April 8 and 9 at the National Stadium is also about family entertainment.

The two-day sporting event will feature defending champions Fiji battling 15 other teams, including Argentina, Australia, Japan, and perennial powerhouses New Zealand. At stake: Qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Off the field, organisers have added to the plethora of side events in the form of gastronomy, live musical performances at OCBC Square, and a host of activities for kids.

On hand are the Super Mart and Hot Wheels zones, as well as the Roller Kids and Roller Disco zones to drop off young ones before heading to the arena.

And if they’re up for a swim, there’s also The Stingray®, the world’s first half-pipe surfing machine.

But perhaps the highlight is a mini-tournament on the sidelines for aspiring players (boys and girls) at Titans Ruck and Rumble. The tournament – from under 8s to under 18s – is open to the public and will be held from April 6 to 8, at Home of Athletics.

“We have hosted the World Rugby Sevens Series at the National Stadium since 2016 and with each edition, we’ve added to the programme providing the setting for Singaporeans to bond over sports, have fun as a family, and catch international sporting action live, in person,” said Yazed Osman, group head of events & placemaking at the Singapore Sports Hub.

"Dubbed the ‘Family Sevens’, it will be a multi-sensory experience filled with power-packed rugby action, exciting fringe activities for kids, gastronomical delights, and energetic entertainment acts for everyone.

“This year’s edition promises no less with Minion characters invading the kids fun zones, and a centre stage that celebrates some of the best in our local music scene.”

Seven ticket holders also stand a chance to meet all 16 team captains in person, and an exclusive invitation to a fireside chat with rugby ambassadors.

Find out more about The Ultimate Singapore Sevens Experience on Instagram and Facebook.

Ticket prices start from $39 for youths (aged 4–17) and $69 for adults. Family ticket packages start from $149 for four people.

For more ticket details, visit here.