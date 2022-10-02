Formula 1: Record crowd of 302,000 attend 2022 Singapore Grand Prix

The 2022 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix has set a new record in attendance with 302,000 fans attending the three-day event, promoters Singapore GP said on Sunday.

The previous high was 300,000 for the first night race in 2008.

The last edition, held in 2019, drew 268,000 supporters to the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The 2020 and 2021 races were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colin Syn, deputy chairman of Singapore GP, said: "The return of Formula One was highly anticipated, with tickets snapped up within hours of the launch earlier this year.

"From the time we announced our contract renewal at the end of January, we have had several months of intense planning to put together a mega show to signal our return in a big way.

"In addition to the race action, we have curated an exciting range of entertainment, interactive and gastronomic experiences for the fan zones, as well as introduced new grandstands and hospitality facilities."

Besides the race, the entertainment line-up included American band Green Day, Irish boy band Westlife and American electronic dance music star Marshmello at the Padang. There have been more than 75 performances across eight stages in the Circuit Park at the Marina Bay.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore GP in January had announced a new seven-year deal to continue hosting the F1 race here.

It was the longest renewal with the Formula One Group – the previous ones were between four and five years – and the longer runway was intended to help reposition Singapore again as a business and lifestyle destination and ensure the country maintains its competitive edge in the long term.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and STB fund 60 per cent of the $135 million night race costs each year, with Singapore GP footing the rest.

The night race has generated over $1.5 billion in incremental tourism receipts since it began and offers employment to some 30,000 people at the circuit each race weekend.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, addressing the thousands of fans gathered in the Pit Grandstands after he took pole in Saturday’s qualifying, said: “An amazing crowd and it’s great to see so many people attending the event.”

Top five attendances for Singapore night race

2022 - 302,000

2008 - 300,000

2019 - 268,000

2018 - 263,000

2013 - 262,527