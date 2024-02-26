 Lim Ming Hui wins badminton double at National Open C'ships, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Lim Ming Hui wins badminton double at National Open C'ships

Lim Ming Hui (right) teamed up with Liang Yun to beat Elsa Lai and Lim Su Qi in the women's doubles, before overcoming Mindy Tan to win the women's singles.PHOTO: SINGAPORE BADMINTON ASSOCIATION
David Lee Sports Correspondent
Feb 26, 2024 10:08 am

Former national badminton player Lim Ming Hui claimed the women’s singles and doubles titles at the Singapore Sports Hub National Open Championships finals on Feb 24. She teamed up with Liang Yun to beat Elsa Lai and Lim Su Qi 21-15, 21-11 at the OCBC Arena, before overcoming Mindy Tan 21-18, 13-21, 21-12.

In the other events, Bimo Adi Prakoso missed out on a doubles double. He partnered Elaine Chua to beat Johann Prajogo and Lai 22-20, 18-21, 21-14 for the mixed doubles crown, but he and men’s doubles partner Jason Wong lost 21-15, 21-14 in the final against Junsuke Kubo and Howin Wong.

The battle for the men’s singles gold saw Vega Vio Nirwanda coming from behind to beat Lee Wei Hong 22-24, 21-16, 21-12 to retain his title. The singles winners took home $1,000 and the doubles champions cashed in $1,500, while the runners-up received half of the respective amounts.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew is beaten 21-16, 6-21, 21-16 by Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen in the Thailand Masters men's singles final.
Loh Kean Yew loses in Thailand Masters final

