Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, Indonesia's Ginting, Christie set for Singapore Open
Malaysia's top shuttler, world No. 5 Lee Zii Jia, has confirmed his participation in the July 12-17 Singapore Badminton Open as the tournament makes its return after a two-year hiatus.
He is expected to be among the favourites after leading Malaysia to a historic win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February.
The 2019 SEA Games gold medallist will be joined at the OCBC Arena by 2019 Singapore Open runner-up Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia and compatriot Jonathan Christie, the reigning Asian Games champion.
The Indonesian pair are coming off the back of a second-placed finish at the May 8-15 Thomas Cup, where Ginting was beaten by India's Lakshya Sen while Christie succumbed to former world No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi in straight games.
The Super 500 event's star-studded line-up will also include the likes of Denmark's world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and world No. 3 Anders Antonsen.
World champion and newly-minted SEA Games silver medallist Loh Kean Yew will also be present at his home Open and will look to better past performances in this competition - his best result in this event was a second-round appearance in 2018.
Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.
Fans can enjoy early-bird rates till Tuesday (May 31) and general sales will end on July 17.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now