Pacquiao Olympics boxing bid knocked out

The Philippines had asked the IOC for a “universality place” so that Manny Pacquiao can compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.ST FILE PHOTO
Feb 19, 2024 11:35 am

MANILA – Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao’s bid to fight at the Paris Games has been rejected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Manila had made a “special request” to the IOC in 2023 seeking permission for the former world champion in multiple weight divisions to box in Paris despite a rule setting the age limit for Olympic boxers at 40.

Pacquiao, now 45, retired from professional boxing in 2021 to make a failed tilt at the Philippines presidency.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said he was formally notified that the Olympic governing body decided to stick to its “rules”.

“What a waste. It could have been a sure podium or first ever gold for the country” in Olympic boxing, Mr Tolentino told Agence France-Presse in a text message.

Pacquiao fighting in Paris would have been an “additional blockbuster in the Paris Olympics, but we have to follow the rules set forth by the IOC”, Tolentino added.

Pacquiao, who had never competed in the Olympics, said in 2023 he was “not too old” to take on younger boxers.

The Philippines asked the IOC for what is called a “universality place” for Pacquiao.

Universality places are given to athletes from countries that struggle to secure slots in the Olympics through normal qualification channels. – AFP

