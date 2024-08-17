Spore Boxing Federation sets up commission for professionals

A new regulatory body has been established by the Singapore Boxing Federation (SBF) in a boost for the sport professionally, with the vision of making the Republic a boxing hub, the association announced on Aug 16.

The Singapore Boxing Commission, which was launched on Aug 14, will be the professional arm of the SBF, setting a “clear and supportive foundation for the boxers to excel both in professional and amateur boxing”, the SBF said in a media statement.

Apart from establishing Singapore as a venue for professional boxing in South-east Asia, the commission seeks to form a bridge between amateur and professional boxers.

It also aims to provide “systematic regulation and administration”, which SBF believes has been a “key missing component in Singapore’s professional boxing scene”.

Former promoter Arvind Lalwani, who has been elected vice-chairman of the commission, told The Straits Times: “It’s important to have a commission based on integrity... and the safety aspect of fighters is very important (too). We’re the ones who set the rules... we keep things right.”

The 44-year-old, who is also a coach, added that concrete plans by the SBF to set up the commission have been in place since the start of 2024.

“We’ve had this in the pipeline for the last six months and we’re doing necessary things (such as) inviting overseas sanctioning bodies to learn from them, to conduct courses for the referees and judges and so on,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of having a regulatory body for the sport in Singapore, Lalwani said: “Our goal is to make Singapore a regional boxing hub. We want to have big fights happening... we want to help the promoters, to do our part and give a good pathway for our boxers.”

The commission’s first assignment will be the Syed Kadir Boxing Championship, taking place on Aug 17 at the Foochow Building in Jalan Besar.

The fraternity welcomed the new commission. Boxer-turned-promoter Hamzah Farouk, who is organising the Syed Kadir championship, called it a “wonderful initiative”.

The 36-year-old added: “Almost all professional fighters, coaches, and managers in the scene, including myself, have been screaming out loud and clear that professional boxing needs to be more regulated, and the interest of professional fighters needs to be better taken care of for their safety and future.

“The new commission heavily emphasises safety and fairness for all fighters. This will help to attract more international promoters and boxing managers to come over and challenge our local fighters, once they see how legitimate our fight scene is.”

Professional boxer Amanda Chan, 35, said: “I’m grateful that the bar is being set to bring the levels of boxing to international standard and the commission is run by veterans in the sport who are knowledgeable, up to date and have the fighters’ best interest at heart.

“In terms of benefits, I think we no longer have to worry about the business side of things and be able to focus on our fights. We’d also be able to be more internationally recognised and fight on bigger stages, leading to more opportunities for the future generation.”

Fellow boxer Samantha Quek, who is based outside Singapore, said she is glad to see the growth in the sport, which comes alongside the commission.

“It makes me happy to see that there are many new initiatives for both the amateur and professional boxers to compete in, which will definitely help us to grow the sport in the country,” she added.