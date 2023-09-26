Singapore sailors win first medals at Asian Games

Singapore's Justin Liu and Denise Lim going up against China's Zhao Huancheng and Wang Saibo in the Nacra 17 at the Asian Games.

Singapore sailors Keira Carlyle and Isaac Goh have won the bronze and silver in the girls' and boys' ILCA 4 at the Asian Games.

NINGBO, China – Singapore got its first sailing medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.

Nacra 17 pair Justin Liu and Denise Lim clinched a silver at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre. Isaac Goh and Keira Carlyle added a silver and bronze in the boys’ and girls’ ILCA 4 respectively, while women’s 49erFX pair Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low – champions in the 2018 edition – claimed a bronze.

Liu and Lim placed second with 28 net points after 14 races, behind China’s Zhao Huancheng and Wang Saibo, who had 18 points.

This is the married couple’s first Asian Games as a pair. It was Lim’s Asiad debut while Liu is a two-time gold medallist at the continental event.

In the youth classes, Isaac, 16, came in second with 21 net points after 11 races, behind Thailand’s Weka Bhanubandh (13) and ahead of Muhammad Asnawai Iqbal Adam (42).

This is Isaac’s maiden Asiad appearance. At the Cambodia SEA Games in May, he won gold in the same event.

Keira, 17, finished first in the 11th and final race to claim bronze with 28 net points. Thailand’s Noppassorn Khunboonjan was first with 16 net points followed by India’s Neha Thakur (27).

At the previous 2018 Jakarta Games, the Republic’s sailors finished with a gold and bronze.

Other Singaporeans in action on the penultimate day of the sailing competition are Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (49erFX), Koh Yi Nian and Tan Jen-E (49er) and Ryan Lo (ILCA 7).

On Monday, wushu exponent Kimberly Ong had claimed Singapore’s first medal at these Asian Games with her bronze in the women’s changquan.