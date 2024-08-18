SportSG reinstates scanning of IC at ActiveSG facilities

SportSG's new booking website MyActiveSG+ has received complaints from users since its full launch on Aug 15.

National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) has reinstated the scanning of identity cards at ActiveSG sports facilities from Aug 17, following complaints of long queues since the full launch of MyActiveSG+ on Aug 15.

The transition to the MyActiveSG+ web-based platform from the ActiveSG membership management system has drawn the ire of some users, who lamented online that it was a “step backward” and called the new system “disorganised”, after encountering issues when entering sports facilities, especially swimming pools.

In a statement on Aug 17, a SportSG spokesperson said: “With the full launch of MyActiveSG+ on Aug 15, we deployed additional staff to our sport centres to help members of public with the new mode of entry.

“Officers were checking NRICs manually, and we understand some members of public have encountered longer waiting times and queues at our pools over the past two days.

“We have re-implemented NRIC scanning as of Aug 17.”

The spokesperson said users who have purchased their entry pass on MyActiveSG+ will just need to show the pass or identity cards, such as their NRIC, driving licence, Passion Card or student card.

SportSG had rolled out the new system from June 15 but some users have noted teething issues after the full launch.

Raymond Tan, 56, a coach with Aqzog Swim School, said issues arose when domestic helpers accompanied children for their swimming lessons.

He said: “Foreigners without Singpass will not be able to purchase passes and the coaches have to buy it for them.”

Tan shared that this caused frustration among some of his coaches, while other “fed-up” parents of his students stopping swimming lessons altogether.

“With the new system (MyActiveSG+), you don’t need a QR code to enter any more, you just have to show them your pass on your phone and gain entry from there,” he added.

“But there’s a flaw because if you just show the mobile screen, (you can) just walk in and some people will just show old screenshots.”

On concerns of some users regarding the credit in their e-wallet MyCash, which was decommissioned on Aug 15, the SportSG spokesperson said unused swim or gym passes purchased with the e-wallet will be refunded by Sept 30.

Those purchased with ActiveSG credits will be returned to the users’ MyActiveSG+ accounts by Nov 30.

The spokesperson added: “There were also feedback from users who want to better plan their visits to gyms, and we have re-introduced the live updates on gym capacities on MyActiveSG+.”

The previous ActiveSG app, introduced in 2014, was replaced by the new platform after complaints of resellers profiteering from the sale of public sports facility bookings. For more queries, please call 1800-344-1177 or visit activesgcircle.gov.sg/myactivesg-plus