All Khoo in one-horse trials

Auspicious King, with a track rider up, wrapping up his solitary gallop at the one and only barrier trial held at Kranji on Sept 17.

It is getting lonely out there at the barrier trials.

But, hey, it is to be expected.

With the shutters about to come down on horse racing on Oct 5, our horse population has taken a dive.

Hence, the low numbers at these Tuesday hit-outs.

There was one test and a trial on Sept 17 and, as always, the horses provided the theatre.

With no one else in the way, Auspicious King and that flashy mare named Delilah, both trained by Leslie Khoo, “starred” by default.

Delilah was involved in a one-horse “test” which she passed with flying colours.

As for Auspicious King, he was having a hit-out which, we reckon, is part of his build-up to his return to racing.

Well, with nothing to spur him on, Auspicious King ran the 1,000m in a sleepy 1min 05.33sec.

Yes, he was not busting a lung but it looked like a good stretch-out and Khoo, the doyen of Kranji trainers, would have been pleased.

If you have lost track of Auspicious King’s racing record (his last race was way back on March 9) well, here is a little look-back at his past deeds.

Bred in New Zealand, Auspicious King is a four-year-old by Per Incanto, and arrived at his Kranji stable on April 6, 2023.

After three solid trials, he made his debut on Aug 20 that same year.

He turned in a good showing, running third to Hasten. A’Isisuhairi “Harry” Kasim did the steering.

A month later, on Sept 23 and again under A’Isisuhairi, Auspicious King picked up another small purse when finishing third to Ace Of Diamonds.

Khoo had seen enough. Auspicious King was shaping up to be a good one to have in the yard.

Rested for five months, he made a triumphant return to racing on Feb 17.

With a solid trial under his girth, he was given every chance under Bruno Queiroz and he romped in an easy winner over Rubik Kid.

By then, racegoers had also caught on and at his next start on March 9, they sent him off as the $11 top pick.

For a while, he had them praying when he went to the line locked tight with Nimbus Star.

Agonising minutes as the judges pored over the photo.

But it was worth it.

Auspicious King got the verdict by a nose.

Since then, Auspicious King has been under wraps and hence, his return to the trials on Sept 17 will set tongues wagging.

Yes, Khoo must surely have plans for him and we wait to see if he features in a race on Sept 28 or Oct 5.

So, remember Auspicious King. He is ready to pick up from where he left off.

As for Delilah, she proved to be a let-down at her last start on Sept 7.

She had trotted to the start as the $22 second pick in that 1,400m Class 5 contest on Queen Elizabeth II Cup day.

But she never threw a punch.

After starting well and leading her rivals until the top of the home stretch, she suddenly began firing blanks.

It was no surprise that a veterinary inspection was called for, and Delilah was found to be lame.

As is always the case, that put the screws on her racing and she was ordered to pass a test before being allowed to race again.

Khoo chose Sept 17 as her “test date” and we know the rest. Delilah had put that lameness behind her and she completed the 1,000m without incident.

A chestnut by Zacinto, Delilah still has loads of racing left in those legs of hers and, while racing here will end in a little over two weeks’ time, not so Delilah’s career.

She is a five-year-old with three wins, two seconds and two third placings to her name.

And Delilah, who has a date with the starter in Race 8 on Sept 21, must be given plenty of respect.

brian@sph.com.sg