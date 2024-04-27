April 28 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Race 1 (2,000m)

6 Reach Goal has been knocking on the door for some time and he gets another chance. Zac Purton hops up and his recent efforts suggest that he is the one to beat.

7 Sharpen Bright is lightly raced but continues to perform well. He is holding his condition well and must rate a strong chance.

2 Romantic Fantasy can find the front from gate 1. He will take a bit of reeling in, especially with apprentice Angus Chung’s claim.

Race 2 (1,600m)

7 Voyage Samurai has hit the ground running across three outings in Hong Kong with a pair of good victories. He continues to progress well and improvement is expected once more, especially from gate 5.

2 Frantanck can find the front again. He is likely to press forward and give his rivals something to reel in, just as he has done previously.

3 Star Mac loves the mile. He has pieced together a handy record and this contest looks suitable.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Divano was impressive on debut when scoring by more than a length. He looks hard to beat once more, especially with another shot in the same grade. He should take some beating.

6 Handsome Bomb has done well across two starts. He is open to further improvement and the inside gate is favourable.

11 Silver Destiny has shown plenty of prowess so far and it would not surprise to see him do well.

Race 4 (1,400m)

4 Circuit Fiery caught the eye with an impressive effort for third last start. He can take another step forward this weekend, especially from an ideal gate under Purton.

8 Forerunner can mix his form but is classy on his day. He improved last time and that effort holds him in very good stead. He is the value option.

5 Geneva is the likely favourite after placing in all three of his outings.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Invincible Sage is the one who could easily take advantage of a hot tempo. He is still progressing and his two placings at Group level hold him in good stead. Expect him to take a big step forward.

1 California Spangle will be a deserved favourite and is going to prove tough to beat. There is a slight concern on the speed, however, as he may not be left to his own devices.

3 Victor The Winner is another who likes to dictate proceedings. He will make his own luck and press forward.

Race 6 (1,400m)

10 Second To None is taking all the right steps forward and his most recent win was solid. He rises in grade, however, but this contest appears well within his capabilities.

8 Beauty Fit has been super honest all season and he finally returned a deserved win last start. He goes about his racing very well and gets another chance from gate 3.

13 Sunlight Power is after a hat-trick. He is another who goes up in grade but the inside gate is a positive for him.

Race 7 (1,600m)

1 Golden Sixty has been Hong Kong’s best horse across recent years and he shapes as the one they all must beat. He returns for the first time in 2024, although his training has been smooth, as he seeks a fourth win in the race. Certainly the one to beat.

9 Galaxy Patch is the surprise package and he is a worthy rival. He has placed at Group 1 level already.

4 Beauty Joy might come to hand strongly if there is any more rain around. He was a tidy Group 2 winner last start.

Race 8 (2,000m)

11 Massive Sovereign continues to improve. He was an impressive winner of the BMW Hong Kong Derby. This looks a tough contest but he is worth a strong each-way chance at good value.

1 Romantic Warrior is seeking an unprecedented third win in the race. He is the class horse and will be fighting out the finish once more.

5 Straight Arron did well to finish sixth last start in Dubai. He is a horse who continues to improve and must not be ignored.

Race 9 (1,400m)

5 Drombeg Banner can press forward from the inside gate. He is a tough on-pace runner who can take a bit of getting past at times.

2 The Golden Scenery is racing well and the inside draw is favourable. He has proven himself at this level and over the trip.

8 Blue Marlin meets a suitable field. He has proven remarkably consistent this season, winning twice from his last four starts. Include in all exotics.

Race 10 (1,200m)

1 Hasten Delight was a tidy winner last start and, although he meets a hotly contested finale, does shape as the one they all must beat.

8 Full Credit is another impressive last-start winner. He can continue to progress and chances are he should roll forward in a bid to make all the running.

3 Stellar Express is taking the right steps forward and the inside draw is a big advantage, especially against this group.

