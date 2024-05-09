May 10 SA (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) CONSIGLIERE showed improvement with blinkers last time and can go one better on local debut.

(1) RESURGENCE also makes his local debut and is capable of improvement.

(4) SWISS WALT and (5) CONNECTION are holding form and can get into the places once again.

(10) FIVE STAR MAGIC has been good up the straight without winning but could be right there at the finish again.

(11) CATCH YOUR BREATH tries sprinting again and could improve after a change of trainer.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(8) PROJECT RUNWAY was a bitter disappointment but ran so well on debut that perhaps she can be given another chance.

(1) BRETTY needs to do more to win this race but can sneak a placing.

(5) FANTASY GIRL showed improvement last time and can do even better this time.

(7) MISS PREDATOR was not too far behind Project Runway when they met on debut and should be right there at the finish.

(10) THREAD OF LIFE showed improvement last time and could also contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) HOLLY’S VIEW has been in good form and can contest the finish again.

(3) MR BODACIOUS won over this course and distance a few runs back but has disappointed twice since then.

(4) AQUILA GOLD is improving and won well recently. Deserves respect.

(6) RAPTOR ISLAND is consistent and looks an each-way hope.

(7) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD has been promising so far and would not be a surprise winner.

(8) JOYOUS JUBILEE is consistent and could also be involved in the finish.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) ON THE GUEST LIST is consistent. The course and distance suit.

(2) STATE OF MIND is battling to win. Each-way claims.

(5) SKY VELOCITY will like it back on the turf and has a place chance.

(6) LADY ZULTANITE is doing well for her trainer and should be right there in the mix of things.

(7) MAIDEN’S COVE and (9) SOFT TOUCH are capable of contesting the finish. Include in the exotics.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS may well be at his very best on the Polytrack but he is also very good on the grass and can win over this course and distance.

(2) CHERRY ANO has not been reliable of late but, when in the mood, is capable of winning.

(3) BUSH TRACKER is better than his last run would suggest and could contest the finish.

(5) GLOBAL ALLY has been very consistent since joining Alan Greeff. Each-way claims.

(8) FATEFUL DAY and (11) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN are out at the weights but can prove much better than rated.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) KINGDUNDEE impressed on debut and was not disgraced last time. He can bounce back.

Stable companion (1) FAMILY LAW also impressed on debut and performed well enough last time, so can contest the finish again.

(6) SILVONIAN and filly (10) HAPPY HOLLY are two other Gavin Smith-trained runners and neither would be a surprise winner.

(11) HAVANA GREY is improving and could enjoy being on the grass for the first time.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT has been very good this year and was a comfortable winner for the fourth time in a row last time. He is not really bred for this type of distance but his trainer must know something.

His stable companion (5) JOY AND PEACE has been showing her best form lately and looks likely to relish the longer distance.

(6) AMAZING COLOURS and (7) PUBLIC BENEFIT chased home Joy And Peace last time and should not be too far away.

Race 8 (2,000m)

A very competitive handicap and a wide spread of runners will be needed for exotics.

(1) OFFICIAL SECRET has been very good of late and can fight out the finish over a course and distance that suits.

(2) JAEGER MOON has not won for some time but is capable of winning a race like this.

(3) SAY YES proved just in need of her local debut and should do better this time.

(5) CENTRAL CITY is in good form and clearly not out of it.

(7) MAGICAL MIDLANDS, (8) PAINITE and (9) STORM COMMANDER are capable of getting involved in the finish.