April 28 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) HURRICANE CAT started favourite on debut but finished seventh, six lengths behind the winner, over 1,000m on April 8.

A close-up third was (2) IZIBULO, with (6) CAPE CAPRI only a length further back. All three runners should come on from their debut efforts.

(9) DISTING has shown up well in two runs in the Cape. Each-way hope.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) FLYINGCOOL and (1) FIELD MARSHAL met last time, with the older runner finishing a length ahead after the benefit of one outing. Both are well drawn and should be competitive.

(10) PROFESSOR LUPIN has been a touch disappointing but has not been far back in all five of his starts. He stays the trip.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) SPELLING BEE was well supported in the market when making his local debut and shed his maiden in good fashion. That form has worked out quite well.

Stable companion (2) MR MASTER STARTER, a close-up third on the Polytrack last time, warrants respect.

(1) NELSON BAY has the best of the draw.

Race 4 (1,100m)

Last-start winner (12) KING OF THE GAULS is holding form. The gelding has a wide draw to contend with but is shouldering only 52.5kg.

(13) CLIFF HANGER has some smart Highveld form in good company. The blinkers may further improve his performance.

(6) RAVEN BLACK is unbeaten since shedding his maiden status but returns from a six-month break.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(3) JUST RECKLESS ran a cracker behind the highly rated Little Ballerina in the Group 2 SA Fillies Nursery in a strong field. Both wins have come over this course.

(5) DARK WINTER was never comfortable around the Greyville turn when favourite and making her local debut. She should have come on from that outing.

(4) SIBERIAN WINTER was fancied on debut and duly obliged. Respect.

Race 6 (1,100m)

Justin Snaith has a strong hand with (1) IMPACT INVESTOR and (5) MAKAZOLE. The former made good improvement on his debut effort and won well. He looks to be the stable elect and is likely to start favourite. (7) FINE ONE disappointed in the Group 2 SA Nursery in soft ground but his form before that over course and trip is difficult to fault. He should be in the firing line.

(3) IBHELE was narrowly beaten last time. Can make amends.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) KWINTA’S LIGHT was up against some of the finest sprinters in the country in the Group 1 Cape Flying Championship and was not disgraced behind top sprinter Dyce. If at her best, she rates the one to beat.(8) ASIYE PHAMBILI was narrowly beaten in the Sceptre Stakes over 1,200m. She appears to race fresh and this trip on this course will suit her well. (4) BALTIC SECRET was less than two lengths behind Kwinta’s Light in the Southern Cross Stakes at her penultimate start. Cannot be ignored.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(9) POLITICAL PARTY has run two cracking races over 1,400m and the step up in trip should suit.

(14) MR MOLONY has a tough draw to contend with but has been in good form recently and can go one better.(5) JAZZ FESTIVAL was running on late from a tough draw last time. Fourie picks up the ride from a much better gate.