Aug 21 South Africa (Vaal/Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

Well-bred (11) FRANCILIEN justified market support on debut with a fast-finishing second over track and trip. She should go one better.

(1) CAT O’CLOCK has the form and experience to contest the finish.

(6) POTATO SALAD is not out of it. Worth each-way consideration.

(5) LINE IN THE SKY has shown promise in both outings and is likely to acquit herself competitively.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) MANEKI NEKO has been costly to follow but, on the strength and consistency of his form, should again go close to breaking the duck.

(6) FENCING CAPTAIN and (9) RAFA BAY are likely to pose a threat if building on the improvement shown last time.

(8) DIGBY was a pleasing fourth on debut in race for two-year-olds last season and would have come on appreciably.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(11) MUSICAL SCORE and (13) BLIZZARD SNOW need not be special to play leading roles on debut. Preference is for the latter, who is closely related to several Stakes performers and will benefit from a 2.5kg gender allowance.

Of the remainder, (12) PASS THE BATON appeals most.

(3) ALONE TIME will know more about it after a pleasing introduction, so cannot be underestimated.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(7) AMONG THE CLOUDS stayed on encouragingly to finish second in her first go at this distance and should play a leading role.

(1) COULDITBE and (3) LICKETY SPLIT finished behind that rival, and both are closely matched on the revised terms.

(2) WINDRUNNER is capable of getting involved.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) PLUM BLOSSOM has improved with blinkers fitted to finish third in consecutive recent starts, the latest against male opposition over 2,400m. She should fare better against only female rivals.

(4) SILKY JET and (6) QUELLO CHE are unknown quantities over this distance but could make life difficult for the top selection if improving for the step-up to this trip.

(5) ENCHANTED ROYAL finished a career-best third in her only appearance over 2,000m. Respect.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(7) I’M SO PRITTI has made progress with each start and need not make a great deal of improvement after a recent second over track and trip to open her account.

(6) PINK MOON has the form and experience to pose a threat.

Newcomers (1) RUSSIAN ROYAL and (3) WINTER’S DRAGON warrant consideration.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(13) THE CANE TRAIN has made marked improvement after being gelded. He was second in back-to-back recent outings (1,600m and 1,800m) and the extra 200m could eke out that little bit needed to get his head in front.

Lightly raced four-year-old geldings (1) HIGH QUEUE and (3) ORANJEMUND have acquitted themselves well over 1,700m and 1,800m respectively. They could improve stretched out to 2,000m.

(4) MASTER TIK TOK finished second over this course and distance last time. He can fight for that elusive maiden victory.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) JACK IN THE GREEN has flattered to deceive but did finish a close-up second in his only start over this trip, so reverting to this distance could be to his liking.

(9) WHITE SEAHORSE and (10) CHALICE FORT made marked improvement last time after modest debut displays and the step-up to a mile could eke out further progress.

(7) CITY OF PORT LOUIS and (5) BOMBER BAY are attractive outsiders who should have more to offer over this extended distance.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) MUNCHKIN acquitted himself well in back-to-back recent starts at a higher level and should take advantage of this drop in class.

He renews rivalry with (4) PENDRAGON on better weight terms.

(3) JOHN WICK returned to form with an encouraging second over 1,000m recently. Each-way claims.

(5) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT and (6) COMMANDER OF ALL can make their presence felt, too.

Race 10 (1,600m)

It could pay to follow the progress of (4) MY ONLY WEAKNESS, who was third over course and distance recently.

(10) POCKET DIAL improved to finish third stepping up to 1,400m and the extra 200m could unlock further progress.

Lightly raced five-year-old (7) STATE CAPITOL has run her best races over this trip (second over course and distance last time) and should fight for victory.

(6) FAIRFIELD, (5) CHERRY SKY and (9) BLIND FAITH complete the shortlist.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(1) VOLARE E MAMBO is a model of consistency with competitive form at this level, especially over this distance. She seems capable of giving weight, and a beating, to her rivals.

(3) MICKE’S BOMB was runner-up in three of her last four starts, so would not be winning out of turn.

The improving last-start winner (2) MARY READ will relish the step-up to a mile on the evidence of her 1,450m maiden success.

(4) ACROSS THE POND could pose a threat with improvement expected on her three-year-old debut. Include in the exotics.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(2) GREEN MANDARIN has had his momentum interrupted by the weather and meetings being abandoned. He will be hard to beat and should go on to register a fourth straight win.

(8) FUTURE PRINCE will be more competitive over this distance. He has strong claims.

(1) NEVADA KING and (3) FUTURE TURN are not out of it and warrant each-way support.

Race 13 (1,600m)

Lightly raced (1) GIMMEACHOICE is far from the finished article. His second over this course and distance last month was in a stronger race. A resultant one-point penalty and 62kg on his back may not be enough to halt his momentum.

(5) MOCHA FRAPPE fits a similar profile and could give the top selection most to fear.

(2) WHORLY WHORLY and (4) BREATH OF MAGIC should not be underestimated. Include in the exotics, at least.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(2) LIKETHECLAPPERS has blotted his copybook recently on rain-affected ground but could make amends if the going comes up on the firmer side.

(4) BLACK PATH, (5) NILE THE BOSS and (8) DREAM SEARCHER ought to give better accounts of themselves off their current marks.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(3) TWOSTEP QUEEN has run her best races from the front and will be hard to peg back if allowed a soft lead.

(1) FREE IN SEATTLE edged out a 1,500m meeting on this course with that rival last month and is likely to play another leading role on identical terms.

(2) GINGER DELIGHT confirmed the promise of her debut win by staying on after a slow start to finish on the heels of those rivals and should have more to offer over this extended trip.(4) ANNIEWITHAN E has place claims. Include in the exotics.

Race 16 (1,250m)

Last-start maiden winners (3) PUSHING LIMITS and (10) ROCKING PEONIE should remain competitive if making further progress after their confidence-boosting victories.

(8) IN THE GREEN ZONE maintained a consistent level of form as a two-year-old. Should have more to offer as a three-year-old.

(9) KINKY BOOTS can take advantage of this ease in grade off a reduced mark.