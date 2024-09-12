MOH deputy director-general will also be HSA CEO from Dec 13

Adjunct Associate Professor Raymond Chua Swee Boon will replace current CEO Mimi Choong May Ling, who will retire from public service beginning Dec 13.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has appointed a new chief executive officer who will assume the role in December.

Adjunct Associate Professor Raymond Chua Swee Boon will be the CEO-designate from Sept 12, and will officially begin his duties as CEO on Dec 13.

Prof Chua is a member of faculty at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health in the National University of Singapore (NUS) and is also serving at the Centre of Regulatory Excellence in Duke-NUS.

He is the deputy director-general of health (Health Regulation) at the Ministry of Health (MOH), and will continue this role concurrently with his new appointment, said MOH and HSA in a statement on Sept 12.

Prior to his post at MOH, Prof Chua was the group director of the Health Products Regulation Group at HSA.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Chua served as the deputy commander for the Medical Operations Task Force, where he oversaw the enforcement of control orders and facilitated the establishment of Covid-19 facilities, among other duties.

Dr Choong assumed the role of CEO on July 1, 2024, and replaced then-CEO John Lim Chien Wei who returned to MOH as the deputy director of Medical Services (Industry and Research Matters).

Since then, Dr Choong has played a key role in positioning HSA as a leading international scientific organisation, said MOH and HSA in the statement.

Dr Choong also led HSA to become the first regulator in the world to be accorded the World Health Organisation’s maturity level 4 (ML4) status in 2022. ML4 is the highest maturity level in WHO’s classification of regulatory authorities for medical products.

“MOH and HSA wish to express our deep appreciation to Dr Mimi Choong for her leadership and contributions during her ten years as CEO and extend a warm welcome to Adjunct Associate Professor Raymond Chua as the new CEO of HSA,” said the two agencies.