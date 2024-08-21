Aug 22 SA (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH fell foul of the CO2 testing at his last intended start. He finished runner-up to the Grade 1 proven The Specialist on debut. Should he pass the iniquitous CO2 test, he should be difficult to beat.

(3) BARRY DU GROND finished a distant second last time and may have to settle for second again.

(6) ONE ARMED BANDIT was not too far back on debut and should improve while (9) HOODWINKED returns from a lengthy layoff and looks suited to this trip.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) MASK ON was touched off over course and distance last time. Can make amends.

(6) STANLEY PARK has been dropping steadily in the handicap. He is also down in class but does have a 4kg claimer up who has yet to win a race. (3) RHYTHM was a beaten favourite last time when finishing behind Mask On. Not without a chance.

(5) LOVE IN WINTER has mostly Polytrack form but warrants each-way consideration.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) MVELELO comes with consistent Highveld form over this trip and, although drawn a little wide, he could prove hard to beat.

(1) CARNIVAL PARK improved nicely at his second start and can show more.

(7) AMIGO had the worst of the draw at his second start, where he met Grade 1 contender French Flame. He should do much better in this company.

(10) LINGOTTO looks held by Carnival Park on their last meeting but is not without a chance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) LANDSEER is lightly raced and has improved with each outing. He has the best of the draw.

(2) MAGMA MAGIC had the widest draw last run and finished a close-up third to General Byng. With first-time blinkers and a much better gate this time, he should make a bold bid.

(6) ALWAYS SHINING was favourite in the race with General Byng and finished a length ahead of Magma Magic. However, blinkers and a better draw for Magma Magic could see the tables turned.

(10) NEW FRONTIER has the widest gate to contend with but improved nicely when going over the trip for the first time in blinkers. Each-way claims.

Race 5 (2,300m)

(5) INTUITIVE SPIRIT is way better than his last effort on the Poly and his best showing has been on this course over 2,200m.

(7) FIRE FORCE was close-up behind Intuitive Spirit when last they met. He has shown steady form since.

In that same race, (3) MAGIC HAT TRICK finished ahead of both selections but his recent form has been modest.

(4) CASTLE MEY has shown some recent improvement on the Poly. Each-way chance.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(2) MIKE’S MAZARIN motored home to win his maiden at just his second start. He came from a long way back, so the extra will suit and, in modest company, he can follow up.

(6) LUCRETIUS switches to the turf but has consistent Poly form. Can make an impression.

(5) BASIE RAAKVAT showed up well over course and distance last time. Each-way claims.

(3) GLOBAL MOVEMENT took a long time to shed his maiden but he was much improved over course and distance last time. Include in the exotics.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(4) POINTER was an expected easy winner of her last start at prohibitive odds and, prior to that, was far from disgraced behind the promising Rodeo Drive.

(5) PROM QUEEN has not been out since finishing five lengths back to Quid Pro Quo in the Allan Robertson Championship. The step-up in trip will suit and she should be a big runner.

(3) PERILLA has been in good form and was running on well behind Mascherina in a recent feature. Last-start winner (7) STORMY CHOICE should also make her presence felt.

Race 8 (1,800m)

Rachel Venniker has proven herself against the best in the world and she can get (7) SUNDANCE KID home. Trainer Wendy Whitehead’s gelding has been contesting features of late where Venniker has not been able to claim her allowance, and her claim could be what sees her home here.

(4) LAST ONE STANDING has been holding form well and, with a handy galloping weight, should make his presence felt.

(12) QUEUE WING has been holding form over shorter distances and is never far back. He has shown that he stays this trip and will be a factor.

(13) TROIS TROIS QUATRE is better than his last effort. Place claims.