Recall of Four Seasons Durian’s Mini D24 Durian Mooncake

The Singapore Food Agency has detected in Four Seasons Durian’s Mini D24 Durian Mooncake amounts of Bacillus cereus (B. cereus) exceeding the maximum limits stipulated in Singapore’s Food Regulations.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed Four Seasons Durian to recall the implicated products.

B. cereus is a common cause of food poisoning and affected individuals may experience an onset of symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products should not consume them.

Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

The recall is ongoing.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

More information on the safety of mooncakes can be found at sfa.gov.sg/food-information/risk-at-a-glance/safety-of-mooncakes