Back Real Efecto

There is every indication that Real Efecto is due for another victory.

The David Kok-trained five-year-old has been knocking on the door and richly deserves to snare his fifth success.



In his last three starts, the bay Australian-bred gelding finished third, followed by narrow seconds.



He shouldered between 56.5kg and 59kg.



Real Efecto takes pride of place in Sunday’s $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,600m and handicapped top weight at 59kg.



But Kok has wisely secured the services of leading apprentice jockey Rozlan Nazam to utilise his 4kg claim. This will bring the weight down to 55kg to give his charge a sporting chance.



In fact, he is confident of a first-three showing and just hopes Rozlan rides a good race.



“The horse fitness is very good, enough to run a good race. But it all depends on Rozlan,” said Kok.



“He trialled the horse and came in fourth. Hope he can handle the horse. I’m confident of a top-three showing.



“The horse is working well, eating well, feeling very happy and is ready to run a big race.”



Kok views Prioritize, who beat Real Efecto by ½ length last start over the Poly 1,700m on March 18, is the threat again.



“Prioritize has picked up some weight but he has (Manoel) Nunes. To me, he‘s the horse to fight.”



Real Efecto’s last win was in Kranji Stakes C on 69 rating points. He is now in Class 4 on 67 points.