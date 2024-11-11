Birthday double for Poon, IJC spot next up

Matthew Poon steering his second winner, the Ricky Yiu-trained Green N White, in the Class 2 Panasonic Cup Handicap at Sha Tin on Nov 9.

HONG KONG Matthew Poon crowned his 31st birthday celebrations in perfect style, with a Sha Tin double capped by Green N White’s brilliant victory in the HK$2.84 million (S$484,000) Class 2 Panasonic Cup Handicap run over 1,400m on Nov 9.

Maintaining hopes of claiming one of two remaining berths in the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) at Happy Valley on Dec 4, Poon continued an excellent season with victories aboard Ricky Yiu’s Green N White ($34) and David Hall’s Ka Ying Attack ($64) in the Class 4 Panasonic Smaller Multi-Split Air Conditioner Handicap (1,200m).

Lightweight Poon was elated winning on Green N White at 113lb after the pair forged to a 1¼-length victory over Packing Hermod and Drombeg Banner in 1min 20.34sec, almost breaking Fantastic Treasure’s class record of 1:20.28.

Jumping cleanly from barrier 2, Green N White enjoyed a trouble-free run behind leader Drombeg Banner, angling into the clear at the 150m and hitting the front 50 metres from the line.

“The barrier draw helped a lot as I reckon this field is a very strong field; most of them had a chance to win. Luckily, the pace was fast and, from the draw, I was able to get a good spot and he was able to finish off the race,” said Poon.

“I’m very happy with this win and I got some birthday luck today. I was three-deep the whole way on Ka Ying Attack, no cover, so I think it was pretty much the horse.

“He had improved mentally and physically since his first start. I think he will improve again from this run.

“I’m very happy and I need to thank my former boss (David Hall). It’s been a long time since I have ridden a winner for him.”

With 13 wins for the season, Poon is in fifth place in the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship behind Zac Purton (35), Hugh Bowman (19), Vincent Ho (15) and Karis Teetan (13), who has more minor placings.

Poon is optimistic of joining the 12-jockey Longines IJC and, with Purton and Ho already in the line-up as last season’s Hong Kong champion jockey and IJC champion, respectively, he is vying with Bowman, Teetan and Matthew Chadwick for the remaining spots. HKJC