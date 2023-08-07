Bright young gun in a hurry

Apprentice jockey Clyde Leck masterfully guiding the Donna Logan-trained May (No. 5) to beat fellow newcomer Toh Guan Treasure (Koh Teck Huat) in Sunday's $75,000 Restricted Maident event over the Polytrack 1,100m. It was Leck's first Singapore winner from the second of his seven rides on his first day of riding at Kranji. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Given his good track record, it was just a question of how soon Singapore-born Clyde Leck, the reigning champion apprentice-cum-jockey in Malaysia, would snare his first winner in his homeland.

Well, the 24-year-old son of former multiple champion trainer Charles Leck did not have to wait long.

After finishing a long last in Sunday’s opening race of his Kranji debut on $664 roughie Sacred Icon – who “didn’t want to go a yard,” as described by racecaller Patrick Comerford – he struck in the very next event.

Displaying poise and balance – as well as a cool head – he steered trainer Donna Logan’s $24 chance May to a ½-length victory over another newcomer, the $107 outsider Toh Guan Treasure (Koh Teck Huat).

Leck had jumped the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned May to a lightning start but was happy to allow the Jason Ong-trained speedster to play the bunny’s role.

But, once they straightened, Leck made his move to join the leader, and the two horses then made it a race of their own.

May eventually prevailed in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,100m. He clocked 1min 5.94sec.

It was Leck’s first success on the synthetic surface, the second ride on it after Sacred Icon.

All his 93 winners in Malaysia, since his riding debut in 2021, have been on turf.

He won the apprentice and jockey’s titles in 2022 with 72 winners, which included three six-timers and two five-in-a-row.

About his first-day Kranji experience, Leck said: “Yes, the Polytrack is very different from turf. It’s very soft and I feel the horses tend to use more energy to run on that surface.

“The pace in Singapore is also a lot quicker than what I’m normally used to. You have to really dig up your horses if you want a very forward position.

“It’s a good experience overall and I’m going to keep learning from it.”

Leck’s best from five other rides for the day was a fourth on $89 long shot Winning Spirit.

He ended his first day with mixed feelings, after copping a one-race day suspension for careless riding on Sacred Gold (see story below).

Over at Kuala Lumpur, where he is based, Leck Sr shouted himself hoarse for his son. He was joined by his fellow trainers.

“It was with great joy for me to watch him race in Singapore from the Selangor Turf Club via the simulcast. I’m very proud of him over this win,” said the former multiple Singapore and Macau champion.

“It created history for him – to be able to ride his first winner on his home soil on the very first day at the Singapore Turf Club.

“There was a lot of shouting for Clyde in the concluding stages of the race in the trainers’ room here.

“The atmosphere here was great, with everyone supporting him from behind over the tight finish.

“I would like to thank the Singapore Turf Club for allowing this to happen, of course, not forgetting the owner of Falcon Stable, trainer Donna Logan and my long-time friend Eric Koh (Team Cheval owner and Falcon’s racing manager) for putting Clyde on this horse.”

May’s victory gave Logan great joy and satisfaction.

Her well-bred trial winner by Sweynesse, sire of Hong Kong’s reigning Champion Four-Year-Old and Champion Sprinter Lucky Sweynesse, was kicked in the stomach behind the barrier but could still win.

“He comes with very good form out of New Zealand; really strong formline around the horse from home,” said the Kiwi trainer.

“I bought the horse from a very good friend of mine and it’s good when you know horses have been given the opportunities back home and not pushed too hard early.

“Congratulations to Falcon Racing, they are very good supporters of our stable and I’m proud to have picked some really nice horses for them.”