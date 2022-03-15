Bulletproof aims for a double

Bulletproof (jockey in red and light blue stripes) will be all the rage in Race 5. The Ricky Yiu-trained galloper will have Zac Purton doing the steering and it looks like a winning combination.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 Viva Mama is closing in on another win. He has returned to a competitive mark and Zac Purton’s booking gives him every chance.

1 Give Way Please has a bit of speed. Expect he rolls forward and tries to pinch this one. The step down to Class 5 is favourable.

6 Split Of A Second gets Joao Moreira up. He is dangerous in this grade with the reigning champion jockey aboard.

2 Universal Crown should find himself in the right spot. He gets his chance with Blake Shinn.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

12 Smiling Face is not yet a winner – which is surprising. Still, he gets one of his better chances yet with no weight and a return to his preferred course and distance. The inside gate has him favoured.

3 Who Loves The Ace has a powerful finish on his day. He has a touch of class and has proven to be a threat in this grade.

4 Amazing Boy draws well and should be able to park in the right spot throughout.

1 Manna From Heaven should improve back in this grade. Keep him safe.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

2 Natural Storm turned his form around last start to grab third. He should be fit and ready to win again now, especially in Class 4.

3 Packing Famous is on the steady improve. He remains a threat once more. Strong booking of Moreira has him favoured.

4 Go For Tea appears better than his record suggests. He gets an opportunity from the inside draw.

1 Perfect Maryknoll steps out for Benno Yung. He should relish the drop to Class 4.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

6 Sure Joyful caught the eye on debut when finishing fast to grab third. Expect he can take another step forward and he is the one to beat.

2 Soaring Tower has the ability. He draws well and should get every chance under Karis Teetan.

10 Dassit is coming to hand. Strong booking of Moreira suggests he is close to a win.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

4 Bulletproof got the job done nicely last time. He should do the same again for Purton and Ricky Yiu. He will find the right spot and from there prove hard to beat.

8 Big Two turned his form around last time. He has a touch of class and is favoured with the light weight.

10 Chater Pins is still without a win. He has the ability and is a threat once more with no weight on his back from Gate 4.

11 Hyperion Tree has claims. He is next best.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 Joyful Genius does not know how to run a bad race. Still, in saying that, he has yet to win after nine starts. He gets another excellent chance to get off the mark and the booking of Purton is a plus.

1 Like That has the class edge. Interesting to see how he runs in this grade.

12 King’s Trooper is favoured at the bottom of the handicap. He was a strong winner two starts ago under Ruan Maia.

6 Fire Ball is not without his chance. Expect to see him roll forward. Must be included in those exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Team Spirit should find the front to try and lead. He made all the running in style three starts ago and he gets his chance to do that again here. Will not surprise if he wins this.

4 Eason has not finished worse than second across four starts in Hong Kong. He is a lightly raced talent with a very bright future.

6 Mercurial won well last time and is holding his condition.

3 Stock Legend has struggled since his four wins last term. Still, Purton takes the ride and he is favoured stepping away from Gate 1.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

10 Star Brite has shown his class a few times. He is on an upward spiral and appears well weighted to get his first win.

2 Armour Eagle got off the mark in style last start. He can continue that form and is favoured by remaining in Class 3.

9 Scotch Tycoon is on the rise. He is a smart two-time winner from only four starts. Purton hops off to ride Armour Eagle but, even then, he draws well and gets a capable pair of hands aboard in Teetan.

3 Transcendent is a winner in this grade already this term. Do not discount his chances.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

2 Jumbo Fortune is a hugely talented horse and he looks well placed to get off the mark. He is on the steady improve and he was an impressive winner at Group 3 level before export from Australia.

11 The Anomaly is classy on his day. Do not discount him with the light weight.

6 Turin Redstar mixes his form but does love the course and distance. He can figure with the right run.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club