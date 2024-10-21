Oct 22 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (2,000m)

(4) PANNING GOLD ran below par last time but was found to be not striding freely and it was his second run after a rest. He is overdue to open his account.

(9) YOJIMBO stayed on in his second start and could be looking for the distance.

(5) CLIFFIE CLAVIN could improve with a change of tactics.

(7) SPLASHLANDING should be looking for the distance on pedigree.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(2) GUY ALEXANDER showed good pace throughout to finally score. He looks well placed again and can follow up.

(6) FUTURE KNIGHT could be the dark horse. He has shown some potential.

(1) CALLABURN is holding form and must be respected.

(3) ZOOMBOMBER showed guts to win a nice race on Poly. Respect.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(6) HAZLO GRANDE won a nice race over a shorter trip at this venue last time and has triumphed twice before over this distance.

(2) BIRTHRIGHT was unlucky a few starts back and did not disgrace himself in a top division race thereafter. He could get back to winning ways.

(4) EIGER SANCTION is on a roll and warrants respect.

(5) DJ JUNIOR has been turning in decent work and could be in the firing line.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) BASINGSTOKE won a Workriders’ Maiden and the form has been franked. He has the best draw.

(7) JUST VAR has shown potential in the past. His merit rating has dropped.

(3) PACIFIC ran well on handicap debut. He is dropping in class.

(9) TWICE AS WILD is a bit costly but is holding form.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(3) ARILENA is unbeaten in her two local starts this season. She could be hard to peg back again.

(5) KIA KAHA met a strong field in her first post-maiden outing and has room for good improvement. She could enjoy the track and trip.

(1) AUTUMN VAR could appreciate the 1,000m.

(6) ONE PARTY was never dangerous on handicap debut but looks better than that.

(7) STROOPSOET won her maiden well. Respect.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(8) POBLANO showed good promise with a fluent debut win and could be anything.

(1) NETTLETON won as she liked and, even if dropping in distance, will still make it tough.

(4) BOSUM BUDDY punched above her weight when beaten only 1.90 lengths by the well-weighted Mia Moo last time. She must be given every chance.

(2) GREEN FLASH was a beaten favourite at her last two outings. Each-way claims.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) ANDI’S GIRL could be the one to catch even though she is returning from a short break. She has drawn ideally in gate 1.

(4) BLUE HORIZON was not beaten by far in the Betway Joburg Spring F&M Challenge and could show the strength of that form.

(8) ACROSS THE POND can make it three in a row.

(2) DONNA MO (feature placed) must be taken seriously.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(5) SAY IT LOUD did not give of her best after a rest. But it was a fair run and she should come on in leaps and bounds.

(7) FUTURE DATE ran well in her first post-maiden outing even though misbehaving at the start.

(6) SHAMPIMPI tired late after trying to lead from start to finish over further. This could be the right race for her.

(8) HONORABLE MEMBER won her maiden in style and must be watched in her first run after a rest.

Race 9 (1,450m)

(1) COURAGEOUS is holding form and did well to run third despite an injury last time. She could finally score at this track.

(2) TWOSTEP QUEEN is knocking hard at the door.

(5) OXALIS GOLD probably needed her last start. Respect.

(3) PRINCESS ILARIA should be right there again.