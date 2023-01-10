Clements' pair catch the eye

Trainer Michael Clements’ old guard Vittoria Perfetta has been knocking on the door. The seven-year-old can notch his seventh victory on Saturday, based on his impressive hit-out with his younger stablemate Petrograd on Tuesday morning.

After sending out Mykyta to score at just his second start, trainer Michael Clements could do the same with Petrograd – albeit at his fourth attempt – on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean could also see his seasoned galloper Vittoria Perfetta snare his seventh victory at start No. 41.

Like Mykyta, Petrograd is also a three-year-old.

And again, like Mykyta, who had finished on board before scoring on the opening day of the 2023 season last Saturday, Petrograd knows just what it is like to come close.

Twice already, he had to lick his wounds and play bridesmaid to Ejaz in August and to Luxury Brand in September.

Both times, he carried the support of the grandstand on his broad shoulders, and punters went away with holes in their pockets.

Well, this could be the time to recoup some of those losses.

Petrograd looks the standout in Saturday’s Open Maiden event over the flying 1,000m on the Polytrack.

He gets in with a handy 54kg.

Sent out with Vittoria Perfetta for a 600m gallop at Kranji on Tuesday morning, the Clements’ pair stopped the clock at 37.7sec.

It was a no-nonsense type of workout – which is always the hallmark of a good horse going places.

And, from what we have seen of Petrograd in his three runs, the Gandharvi Stable-owned bay gelding has certainly got an exciting journey ahead.

The son of Russian Revolution did not come cheap at the sales.

His owners paid a pretty penny for him as he went under the hammer for about $140,000.

But he has already begun paying back some of it.

So, keep Petrograd on your radar.

On the strength of his hit-out on the training track, he could post his first success on Saturday.

And it will not surprise anyone.

Vittoria Perfetta is quite the opposite.

At seven years old, he is one of the “seniors” residing in Clements’ yard.

But, unlike Petrograd, he already knows his way to the winners’ enclosure.

Six times already, he has had his photo taken with his proud owner, who must be absolutely pleased that his old-timer is closing in on $300,000 in prize money.

Last time on Nov 26 – the final day of the 2022 racing season – Vittoria Perfetta put in a gutsy performance.

He finished third behind the winner King Louis and runner-up Thunder.

It was a muddling sort of race and Vittoria Perfetta, who seemed to prefer playing a stalk-and-strike game, surprisingly opted to lead the field over the Poly 1,700m.

Up in the saddle, Saifudin Ismail must have thought he had stolen it when his mount skipped clear in the home stretch.

But the swoopers had other ideas.

King Louis and Thunder came at him with big bounding strides and, when the finish line loomed, Vittoria Perfetta was left wallowing in third spot.

Although getting long in the tooth, Clements’ runner is still good for a win or two.

He has to contend with just seven rivals in Saturday’s race over the mile.

Although he has to hump topweight of 59kg, he could still be one of the major players.