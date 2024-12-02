Dec 3 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) BILINGUAL would not be winning out of turn. She has the form and experience to play a leading role in the outcome.

Newcomer (6) JET QUERARI need not be special to feature prominently. Watch the betting.

(9) CYBER SPIRIT has room for improvement. Can take a hand.

(7) PANTHERA UNCIA has a bit to find but her experience will stand her in good stead.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Improving (3) WINTER IN PARIS should confirm her superiority.

(1) TAKE YOUR PLACE comes in with bold claims.

Well-bred (11) GREGARIOUS is unexposed and likely to improve on his reappearance.

Newcomer (8) CAPE SAFFRON is well bred and worth a market check on debut.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(4) BIRTHRIGHT edged (1) MOUNT DARWIN in a similar contest on this track over 1,800m last month and should again have the measure of that rival on 2.5kg better terms.

(3) SUPREME DANCE should have more to offer after a pleasing comeback outing. So could pose more of a threat.

(2) VESUVIO is not taken lightly but has fitness concerns on his return from a 124-day absence.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(2) ROMAN’S REVENGE carries a five-point penalty after a winning handicap debut but this trip should unlock improvement.

(6) PANNING GOLD attracted betting support when finishing third in a recent course-and-distance handicap at a higher level and a resultant one-point rise should not prevent another forward showing.

(3) CELTIC RUSH is held on that form but he should be competitive with Gavin Lerena back aboard.

(10) FLAG BEARER is not taken lightly under a 4kg claimer.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Highly rated (3) HEATHER’S BOY gave weight and a beating to a subsequent winner over this course and distance last time. He can keep his 100 per cent record intact.

(1) GUY GIBSON and (2) WE ARE THE LOGANS have the form and experience to give cheek.

Recently gelded (4) TRUTH completes the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) WOLF MOUNTAIN was touched off in a course-and-distance Grade 3 last month and need only repeat that performance to resume winning ways under a four-point penalty.

(3) GREY JET is open to any amount of improvement after a winning debut and on pedigree, this extended trip should be more to his liking.

Last-start winners (5) BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW and (6) ROBERT BROWNING get weight from those rivals, so they are not without chances either.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Lightly raced (4) CEUTA carries a four-point penalty for her 1,600m last-start victory over (7) ALABAMA ANNA. She remains open to improvement on her reappearance but is 3kg worse off with the latter who could represent the value in the race.

Hard-knockers (1) DUENNA and (5) BLUE HORIZON are closely matched. Both have the form and experience to be competitive.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) TRIED AND TRUE has thrived on the Highveld but a hefty seven-point penalty for winning over 1,600m on this track recently complicates her bid for a hat-trick.

(4) BOOM BOOM and (5) FUTURE DATE are consistent fillies with solid form credentials, as is (6) PALACE DANCER who is an attractive betting proposition off a reduced mark. She ran fourth in a stronger handicap recently.

Race 9 (1,160m)

(3) PENNSYLVANIA showed his rivals a clean pair of heels when opening his account over 1,200m. This shorter trip will suit the promising colt on his handicap debut.

(4) SEA WOLF fits a similar profile. He has improved since he was gelded and could fight out the finish in receipt of 1kg.

(8) SECRET CHORD has the means to get involved, though a bigger threat will likely come from hard-knocking (1) WHAT A TIGER who has forged a potent partnership with Piere Strydom.