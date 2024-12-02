Habib wins second Summer Cup

Jockey Calvin Habib and wife Shandre sharing a special and poignant moment, as Atticus Finch makes his way to the winner's enclosure after his Group 1 Betway Summer Cup triumph at Turffontein on Nov 30.

South African jockey Calvin Habib could barely conceal his excitement after he bagged his second Summer Cup win aboard $113 outsider Atticus Finch on Nov 30.

It was only back in 2021 that the maiden win in the Turffontein feature race over 2,000m came with Flying Carpet for his former boss Sean Tarry.

As in any other sport, the first time always holds special memories, but the 27-year-old hoop was clearly not blase at the encore three years later.

The total purse for the Betway Summer Cup has trebled to 6 million rand (S$444,000), but Habib said money was not everything.

He just could not split the two, with each win triggering its own flow of emotions.

“At the first win, it was during Covid-19, the prize money was not as much. It was still 2 million rand, but that was not the main thing to me,” he said.

“It was special because not only it was the first win, but my wife Shandre was also involved as she was assisting Sean at the yard at the time.

“This time, I rated Atticus Finch a good chance after his run last year. He was one of the leading horses in the betting, but was unlucky in the run.

“He got interfered with and still ran close-up (ninth to the winner Royal Victory). (Trainer) Alec (Laird) and I always thought this was a race he could win.

“This year, we tried to get him through a good prep. He had two runs and ran third twice, he had the collateral form and Alec and myself were quietly confident, or should I say, hopeful.

“I’ve always believed in him. He was my favourite horse as I won three races on him.

“One of the owners Gary Basel is also my good friend, so it meant a lot to win that race for him.

“Last but not least, before the meeting, I called my dad (ex-jockey Donovan Habib) who lives in Mauritius, and he told me to do him proud and go mention him on TV.”

Habib was overcome with a fleeting moment of doubt when the gates crashed back to unleash the 19 runners (after 2023 Durban July winner Winchester Mansion was scratched).

From alley No. 2, he had anticipated a good break, but Murphy’s Law struck. After a bit of buffeting at barrier rise, Atticus got shuffled back to a midfield spot, but hugging the rails all the way.

“To be honest, the initial plan was to be more forward, I actually didn’t mind leading,” he said.

“But he’s a big galloper and he got bumped from the horse in barrier No. 3 (Main Defender) and got unbalanced. I had to accept my medicine and switch to Plan B,” said Habib.

“Luckily, I had the right horses around to follow, like See It Again and Main Defender, and the pace was even. Everything just fell into place.

“Like I said, as he’s a big galloper, it’s best to extend him early. When I saw some movement on the inside, I went straight to the rails before it closed up.

“Still, I got to the front a little bit early, but I had the galloping momentum. Around 300m from home, I knew it was in the bag.”

Race leader Purple Pitcher (Kabelo Matsunyane) fought tooth and nail, but could not thwart Atticus Finch’s drive through the line.

The next two spots went to two outsiders Rule By Force (Tristan Godden) and Madison Valley (Sean Veale) for a quartet that saw no winners on the Singapore Pools tote and had to be carried forward to the next race.

Joint favourites See It Again (Piere Strydom) and Royal Victory (Gavin Lerena) lost no marks by missing the quartet by a head respectively.

Just like for his rider, Atticus Finch also gave his trainer a second Summer Cup victory after Malteme scored in 2006. Little did the son of legendary trainer Syd Laird (who won it in 1985 with Royal Prerogative) know he would next step up to the top of the podium 18 years on when Johannesburg’s traditionally biggest race had become South Africa’s richest race.

Habib’s Group 1 silverware has grown to eight, double the haul when he came for a shortlived stint in Singapore in 2023.

Due to limited opportunities, he returned home, just before the closure announcement in June 2023, and has since picked up four Group 1s in the process.

The staunch Christian said it was just the right timing, helped by a bit of divine intervention.

“Things happen for a reason. One day, instead of waiting for the next winner, I just got a feeling to go home,” said Habib, who rode two winners in 56 rides from February to May 2023 – Wind Trail and Takanini.

“It was God who was leading me in the right direction, but I did enjoy riding and living in Singapore.

“I had to learn the different style of racing. It’s definitely made me a better jockey.”

manyan@sph.com.sg