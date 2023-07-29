Fireworks set to wow again

Fireworks winning his last start easily with Marc Lerner astride on July 15. With the Frenchman suspended, top Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz has been tasked with the job on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Class 5 races, they say, can be as unpredictable as the weather.

Racing pundits usually avoid making horses in this grade their top bets, simply because the horses’ form can be inconsistent.

It can be like a yo-yo.

But, having seen the Fireworks of late, you can expect sparks to continue flying on Sunday.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained and Buffalo Stable-owned seven-year-old is certainly racing with a new lease of life after a lapse.

The chestnut New Zealand-bred gelding has run two good races in his last two starts.

And, the good thing is, he has improved further.

After finishing second behind See Yah in his penultimate start on July 2, he thrashed his Class 5 Division 2 rivals on July 15.

Racing closer to the speed, he picked up steam in the straight and scooted away to win by 1¼ lengths in a modest 1min 22.65sec.

It was his eighth success – all over the 1,400m on turf.

On Sunday, he will be going over the same class, course and distance – but with 3kg off his back.

Although up five rating points to 39 after winning with 57.5kg, he will carry 54.5kg this time.

Furthermore, based on his final gallop on Wednesday, it is evident Fireworks is bursting out of his skin. He ran enthusiastically and pulled up on his toes.

He looks all fired up to give another sparkling display to wow the crowd in Race 7 at Kranji.

With Fireworks’ last-start winning jockey Marc Lerner suspended for a race day for careless riding, Fitzsimmons has engaged a young jockey with a big reputation from Brazil, Bruno Queiroz.

The godson of riding legend Joao Moreira, Queiroz comes with two Rio de Janeiro champion jockey titles and more than 900 winners, including 14 in Group 1.

And he is only 22 years old.

Singapore is his stepping stone to an international career like Moreira, who won multiple premiership titles in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Queiroz made his Singapore debut last Sunday and did quite well. He had a second and a third from seven average mounts.

From his book of 11 in Sunday’s 12-race programme, he has definitely picked up stronger rides.

Besides Fireworks, his other top chances are King Of Sixty-One (Race 6), Exceed Natural (Race 9), Ace Sovereign (Race 10), Gold Ten Sixty-One (Race 11) and Hurricane (Race 12).

The only race he is without a ride is the opening event.