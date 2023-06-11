Fitzsimmons is the trainer to follow

Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira popping champagne to celebrate his 200th win at Kranji on Nov 25, 2012. In September 2013, the "Magic Man" put Singapore on the world racing map when he notched eight winners from as many rides. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

The mood may be sombre, with the sad news of Singapore racing ending in October 2024, but reigning champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons can expect a grand harvest at Kranji on Sunday.

He is the one to follow with his strong team of 13 runners in the 12-race programme, second only to Jerome Tan with 16. His runners are spread over eight races.

Five of them stand out in their respective events, and his Silver Bowl pair of Golden Monkey and Dream Alliance can put the icing on the cake.



With luck, the Australian can leap to the top of the premiership table.

On 19 winners, he is just three behind long-time leader Michael Clements and one behind Jason Lim, who pushed

Fitzsimmons down one rung with his treble last Saturday.

Clements has seven runners over five races.

But his best seems to be in only Race 4. One of his two in-form runners – On Line or Shihab – should take the honours.